ETHZilla CEO: Ethereum may reach $20,000 and will continue to increase holdings

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Cointelegraph, McAndrew Rudisill, CEO of ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury, predicts that the price of Ether will reach $20,000 in the next few years. The price has been in a consolidation pattern for many years and is expected to break through driven by the growth of stablecoins. Regarding the amount of ETH to be purchased, McAndrew Rudisill stated that ETHZilla does not have a fixed number, but hopes to acquire as much ETH as possible and will use it for various Layer 2 protocols to generate higher returns than normal staking.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more