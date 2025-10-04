Ethereum Reaches 2-Week High Near $4.5K, Analysts Set $5k as Next Target

Ethereum (ETH) price traded near $4,450 on Oct. 3 after the token spiked above $4,550 for the first time in two weeks. ETH price’s recovery gained traction as traders treated ETH as a relatively safe haven during the U.S. government shutdown. However, it seems $4,500 is still a difficult hill to climb for bulls, with […]
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more