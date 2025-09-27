แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to […]Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to […]

Ethereum Price Steady Above $4,000 With Bold $15,000 Forecast in Sight

โดย: Tronweekly
2025/09/27 17:30
THINK Token
THINK$0.00456+0.44%
ethereum
  • Ethereum holds steady above $4,000 with market confidence growing despite mixed short-term signals.
  • Tom Lee’s bold forecast places Ether at $15,000 by year-end, sparking major investor optimism.
  • Analysts note ETH stuck in a “chop zone,” awaiting confirmation for the next decisive breakout.

Ethereum is holding steady at a critical level, and there is a split opinion on what is next. Some think the price is set to go up further in the short term, while others think it could dip slightly before returning. The next few weeks will be critical in determining which direction Ethereum decides to take.

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,992 and has recorded a 24-hour trading volume of $56.91 billion with a market capitalization of $485.15 billion. The ETH has increased by 1.31% over the past 24 hours while holding stable above the critical $4,000 level.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum Poised For Massive Year-End Breakout

A well-known crypto analyst, Crypto Rover, pointed out a bold forecast from Tom Lee, who is forecasting ETH to reach $15,000 through to December. If such a milestone were achieved, it would be one of Ethereum’s largest ever price increases, securing it more firmly on the path towards challenging Bitcoin’s dominance of the markets.

Also Read | Ethereum vs Reality: Kang Challenges Tom Lee’s Bold ETH Claims

Ethereum Stuck In Chop Zone Awaiting Breakout

Meanwhile, another analyst, Alpha Crypto Signal, shared insights about Ether’s short-term market structure. He mentioned that ETH fell through a major horizontal support area, and as a result, the market still requires strong confirmation back to the upside.

Source: X

According to him, a relief rally or a short-term bounce is achievable, but until ETH comes back above the lost support, the entire setup reflects more sideways movement or possibly a greater pullback.

He also spoke of a potential bottom forming in the boxed off area below the spot levels, where ETH needs to find new buying interest. Until then, Ether should remain in what he referred to as a “chop zone,” with movement of the price uncertain and without sharp direction.

The coming weeks will prove critical as ETH attempts to get back on track. With long-term predictions like $15,000 by December, contrasted with short-term loss fears, investors are still awaiting the next big move.

Also Read | Ethereum Price Faces Key Test at $3,650 as Mid-Sized Sharks Dominate Accumulation

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,270.73
$101,270.73$101,270.73

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,400.43
$3,400.43$3,400.43

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.01
$152.01$152.01

-2.37%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3300
$2.3300$2.3300

-1.60%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11242
$0.11242$0.11242

+5.05%