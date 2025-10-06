The post Ethereum Price Prediction for October: Is $5,000 on the Table? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader. $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture. Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports? ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price? Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September. ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Immediate Levels Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone). Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500. Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks. Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000 Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control. Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity. With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch. Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds). Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday. Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends. Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play. How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas… The post Ethereum Price Prediction for October: Is $5,000 on the Table? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader. $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture. Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports? ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price? Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September. ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView Immediate Levels Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone). Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500. Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks. Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000 Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control. Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity. With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch. Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds). Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday. Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends. Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play. How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas…
- $Bitcoin printed a new ATH last week, reigniting risk appetite across majors. Analysts expect rotation into $ETH as the market looks for the next leader.
- $Ethereum Price is trading in a classic bull-trend posture.
- Can ETH reach $5,000, or do we first revisit lower supports?
ETH Chart Check: What Happened to Ethereum Price?
Structure: Higher lows since late September (green arrow) with a clean reclaim of the 50-Day MA. Price is consolidating under local highs from August–September.
ETH/USD 1-day chart – TradingView
Immediate Levels
- Resistance: $4,700–$4,750, then $5,000 (major psychological and historical supply zone).
- Support: $4,356–$4,400 (horizontal + 50-Day MA area), $3,840, $3,500.
- Trend Anchors: 50-Day MA rising; 200-Day MA trending up and well below price—bulls in control unless $3,500 breaks.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Path to $5,000
- Hold Above the 50-Day MA: As long as ETH closes above ~$4,393–$4,400, buyers keep control.
- Break and Base Above $4,700: A daily close through $4,700–$4,750 unlocks $4,850–$4,900 liquidity.
With BTC at ATH drawing new inflows, a rotation tailwind could deliver a $4,900 → $5,000 extension. Expect heavier supply on first touch.
Reaching $4,850–$5,000 in October is realistic if BTC remains firm and ETH avoids losing the 50-Day MA. A brief wick beyond $5,000 is possible, but sustained closes above $5,000 likely require rising volumes and catalysts (L2 demand, staking flows, or macro tailwinds).
Ethereum Price Prediction: The Pullback Script if a ETH crash Happens
- First Checkpoint – $4,356–$4,400: A daily close below this area suggests momentum fade; dips can probe $4,000–$4,050 intraday.
- Deeper Mean Reversion – $3,840: Prior range support; a common spot for dip-buyers in uptrends.
- Trend Invalidation – $3,500: Losing $3,500 converts the structure to neutral/fragile and reopens $3,200; below that, the 200-Day MA (~$3,051) becomes the last major trend line in play.
How to Trade ETH Coin Today: Strategy Ideas
- Momentum Traders: Look for a $4,700 break-and-retest for a push toward $4,900–$5,000. Avoid chasing long wicks into $5K without confirmation.
- Dip Buyers: Scale bids near $4,400 and $3,840, with hard invalidation below $3,500 to respect trend risk.
- Profit Taking: Expect first-touch supply at $5,000. Stagger exits from $4,850 → $4,950 → $5,000 if momentum stalls.
October Outlook: Balanced but Constructive
- Macro Wind: $BTC at ATH keeps crypto in risk-on mode. If BTC consolidates rather than reverses, ETH outperformance is a reasonable October theme.
- Base Case: $ETH ranges $4,350–$4,950, attempting $5,000 late in the month if supports hold.
- Upside Trigger: Strong daily close above $4,750 with volume = momentum continuation.
- Downside Trigger: Daily close below $4,350 = revisit $3,840; loss of $3,500 postpones any $5K attempt.
Bottom Line
- Is $5,000 realistic in October? Yes—but not guaranteed. It likely requires BTC stability, a clean break above $4,700–$4,750, and sustained buy volume.
- What could go wrong? A sharp BTC pullback or loss of the $4,350–$4,400 shelf would delay the $5K test and pivot focus to $3,840 / $3,500.
Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/ethereum-price-prediction-october-eth-5000-target/
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC
