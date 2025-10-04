The post Ethereum Price Could Reach $60,000, Says Tom Lee as ‘New Wall Street’ Vision Emerges appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Ethereum may be on track to reach $60,000 in the next few years, according to veteran strategist Tom Lee. Speaking about the future of the crypto market in an interview with Coinage, Lee laid out his vision of Ethereum as the backbone of a tokenized financial world, comparing its current trajectory to how Wall Street emerged in the 1970s.

Ethereum as the “New Wall Street”

Lee explained that Ethereum is more than just another blockchain; it is becoming the infrastructure for tokenizing money, equities, and other assets. Drawing a historical parallel, he noted how Wall Street created synthetic dollar-based products after the U.S. left the gold standard in 1971. In his view, Ethereum is now playing that same role in a digital economy, laying the groundwork for a massive expansion of tokenized financial products.

Price Targets for 2025 and Beyond

For the short term, Lee expects Bitcoin’s rally to continue as the Federal Reserve shifts to a more dovish stance. He predicts Bitcoin reaching $200,000–$250,000 by the end of 2025, which would create favorable conditions for Ethereum as well. Based on historical price ratios between the two assets, he saysEthereum could hit $10,000–$12,000 by the end of the year, possibly climbing to $15,000 during full price discovery.

Looking further ahead, Lee argues that Ethereum could eventually match Bitcoin’s network value. In that scenario, Ethereum could trade at $60,000 within the next five years, a level he sees as a natural milestone rather than a ceiling.

“An intermediate level for Ethereum is matching Bitcoin’s network value… that would be $60,000 ETH,” he said.

Institutional Demand Could Accelerate the Move

Lee pointed out that institutional investors are increasingly drawn to assets with deep liquidity, hedging tools, and clear regulatory structures — conditions Ethereum is beginning to meet. With staking mechanisms and decentralized validation, Lee says Ethereum’s structure could secure its network while making it attractive to long-term capital.