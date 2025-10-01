แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Ethereum Foundation Study Finds Psychology Drives Momentum

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 02:43
COM
COM$0,005873-0,37%
KIND
KIND$0,0011072-7,12%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0,007149-0,84%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,065108-2,71%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01109-5,93%

A first-of-its-kind study into the factors that influence Ethereum perception and momentum has found that psychology plays just as crucial a role as any other. 

The results of “Project Mirror,” a deep dive into perceptions of Ethereum commissioned by Optimism and Espresso, were shared by the Ethereum Foundation (EF) on Monday.

WE3.co Researchers Valeria Salazar and Jill Gunter found that perception and psychology drive momentum as much as technical and fundamental influences.

They found that while Ethereum is known for its technical excellence, it lacks narrative clarity, active market engagement, and builder support — hurting its chances when builders are choosing where to build and invest. 

The qualitative interviews included 60 people across the Ethereum ecosystem and broader crypto community, which ran from March to June 2025. They labeled this period Ethereum’s “worst crisis” due to dismal price action and a leadership struggle. 

The researchers sought a snapshot of how the community viewed Ethereum during that time, as the asset traded at bear market levels between $1,600 and $2,500, reaching a three-year low in April.

The goal was to “understand how different audiences view Ethereum, identifying challenges and strengths, and reflecting those back to the ecosystem so that we can learn from them,” stated the EF. 

The researchers tapped the community to identify tensions and narratives. Source: Ethereum Foundation

Five core tensions

The research identified five core issues that influenced the perception of Ethereum. Many of these were related to Ethereum’s so-called narrative and how the Ethereum Foundation communicates publicly. 

“Without price momentum or a simple story, Ethereum’s sophisticated vision feels brilliant but unreadable,” the researchers said, adding that the identity crisis becomes more apparent as the layer-1’s role is unclear, given that layer-2s capture users and activity.

Related: Ethereum Foundation forms AI research team to blend blockchain, AI

Researchers didn’t propose any solutions, but suggested starting discussions over how Ethereum’s leadership could be redefined, or how the ecosystem could measure success beyond just the price of ETH. 

These included support for developers and builders, how to lead confidently without compromising neutrality, and how to communicate a clear, compelling vision without getting bogged down in technicalities. 

Price is still the primary driver of narrative

Even if Ethereum is shipping on its long-term roadmap, “ETH’s flat price sends a different message,” the researchers found. 

When tokens tied to newer ecosystems surge, they generate momentum and attract capital, talent, and attention, they said before concluding: 

Momentum has shifted recently, with Ether (ETH) reaching a new all-time high of $4,950 on Aug. 24, so some of those negative perceptions may have improved. 

Magazine: ETH co-founder moves $6M of ETH, crypto index ETF expands: Hodler’s Digest

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/ethereum-perception-study-foundation-project-mirror?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

