Ethereum (ETH) Price: Whales Accumulate 800,000 ETH as Institutional Demand Grows

โดย: Coincentral
2025/10/06 14:55
Ethereum
TLDR

  • Ethereum gained 8.84% this week, trading at $4,510 after strong price movement
  • Whales accumulated nearly 800,000 ETH, showing growing institutional confidence
  • Technical indicators point to potential targets of $5,000 to $5,200 if momentum continues
  • Analysts compare ETH’s current pattern to gold’s 2020-2025 rally, suggesting $12,000-$15,000 possible by end of 2025
  • BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF and institutional products drove daily trading volume above $37 billion

Ethereum ended the week trading at $4,510 after recording an 8.84% gain. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization showed strong price movement between $4,088 and $4,616.

Ethereum (ETH) PriceEthereum (ETH) Price

Whale activity increased during the week, with large holders purchasing just under 800,000 ETH. Data compiled by crypto market expert Ali revealed this accumulation pattern.

The buying activity suggests growing institutional interest in Ethereum’s future. This comes as the broader market stabilizes after several months of volatility.

Ethereum maintained trading above $4,100 throughout the week. This level appears to provide strong technical support for continued price movement.

The RSI level stands at 63.56, indicating positive buying momentum. Traders see room for further upside before the indicator enters overbought territory.

The MACD indicator shows the main line at 517.18, well above the signal line at 443.31. The widening gap with positive histogram readings indicates strong upward momentum continuing through October.

From a technical perspective, Fibonacci retracement levels outline potential targets for Ethereum. Resistance appears near $4,742, aligned with the 0.236 Fibonacci level.

A break above this range could open the path toward $4,950 and potentially $5,200. These levels represent areas where selling pressure may increase.

ETF Inflows Change Market Structure

The introduction of BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF and similar institutional products changed the market profile in 2025. These funds provide traditional investors with ETH exposure without direct custody concerns.

ETF inflows appear to reduce selling pressure among long-term holders. Analysts note this improves ETH price stability compared with earlier bull cycles.

Institutional portfolios now treat ETH as a diversification tool rather than purely speculative. Many analysts expect inflows to continue through the fourth quarter of 2025.

Market observers compared Ethereum’s current structure to gold’s multi-year climb. Trader DeFiTracer shared a chart showing Ethereum’s 2024-2026 pattern closely tracking gold’s 2020-2025 rise.

Blockchain Reporter data supported this comparison. The study showed the Ethereum-gold correlation rose to 0.7 in the third quarter of 2025, marking one of the strongest alignments recorded between the two assets.

Historically, Ethereum traded opposite gold, moving higher when investors sought risk. Analysts say changing macro conditions, especially inflation pressure and expanding ETF inflows, started to close that gap.

Analyst Forecasts Range from $12,000 to $15,000

Researchers including Benjamin Cowen and Tom Lee forecast that Ethereum could approach $12,000 to $15,000 if current inflows persist. They cite growing participation across decentralized finance and staking platforms.

These platforms encourage long-term holding of ETH rather than short-term speculation. The shift in holder behavior could support sustained price movement.

On-chain data shows the Spent Output Profit Ratio decreased for short-term holders. This metric measures whether coins are moving at a profit or loss.

Support levels remain at $4,120 for the first major floor, with deeper support at $3,850. If prices settle below these levels, Ethereum could return toward $3,500, though current momentum suggests this scenario is less likely.

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: Whales Accumulate 800,000 ETH as Institutional Demand Grows appeared first on CoinCentral.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

