แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network that moves more than $150 trillion every year, has begun testing blockchain settlement with the help of Consensys and a group of leading banks.SWIFT, the world’s largest financial messaging network that moves more than $150 trillion every year, has begun testing blockchain settlement with the help of Consensys and a group of leading banks.

Ethereum (ETH) News Today: SWIFT Teams Up With Consensys to Build Blockchain Prototype on Ethereum Network

โดย: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/01 03:55
Ethereum
ETH$3,392.83-1.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.85%
Ethereum (ETH) News Today: SWIFT Teams Up With Consensys to Build Blockchain Prototype on Ethereum Network

The trial involves more than 30 global institutions, including BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Bank of America, Citi, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo. The focus is on using Ethereum’s ecosystem — particularly Linea, a Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Consensys — to bring on-chain messaging and payments closer to mainstream banking.

Linea, built as a zkEVM rollup, allows transactions to be processed at lower cost and higher speed while still benefiting from Ethereum’s security.

A Convergence of TradFi and Blockchain

Consensys described the partnership as “a defining moment” for both traditional finance and decentralized finance. According to the company, the project is about merging strengths rather than competing systems.

A Convergence of TradFi and Blockchain

SWIFT partners with major banks to test Ethereum Layer-2 Linea for on-chain settlement, marking a major step in ETH adoption. Source: @TheValueThinker via X

SWIFT echoed this idea in its own comments, saying the prototype could act as “a secure, programmable ledger” that records and validates payments in real time. The use of smart contracts would allow rules to be enforced automatically, reducing settlement risks and delays.

Why Ethereum Was Chosen

Ethereum’s role in the pilot is significant. While Ripple’s XRP was once promoted for cross-border settlements, the selection of Ethereum shows how institutions are leaning toward its infrastructure. Consensys data indicates that enterprise projects on Ethereum have increased by more than 300% since 2022, underscoring its dominance.

The pilot also ties back to SWIFT’s presentation at Sibos 2025, where it highlighted interoperability as a key focus. A 2023 study from the Bank for International Settlements revealed that 90% of central banks are exploring digital currency interoperability, placing Ethereum at the center of future financial experiments.

Scale of Potential Adoption

The impact of this move could be dramatic if even a fraction of SWIFT’s traffic shifts on-chain. The network handles around 53 million financial messages daily, representing about $7.5 trillion in value.

Scale of Potential Adoption

SWIFT’s $150 trillion payment network is piloting Ethereum’s Linea L2 with over 30 global banks, signaling a seismic shift toward Ethereum as the backbone of cross-border finance. Source: @CryptoGucci via X

For context:

  • Ethereum mainnet processed 1.4 million transactions yesterday. Just 6% of SWIFT’s daily volume would double that activity.
  • Linea, which recorded 145,000 transactions, would only need 0.51% of SWIFT’s traffic to double its throughput.

If scaled, this could increase demand for ETH as settlement fuel, a factor that analysts often link to long-term Ethereum price predictions.

Broader Implications for Ethereum

The timing of this pilot is notable. With investors closely watching the current ETH price, stories of institutional adoption tend to support the argument that Ethereum is well-positioned for future growth.

Some analysts expect Ethereum to test higher levels in the coming years, with ETH price prediction 2025 scenarios already factoring in stronger institutional interest.

Final Thoughts

SWIFT does not directly handle funds but instead provides the backbone for global financial communication. Its decision to test Ethereum-based infrastructure signals a clear shift — traditional finance is not ignoring blockchain anymore.

Broader Implications for Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at around $4,100, down 1.34% in the last 24 hours at press time. Source: Ethereum Price via Brave New Coin

Consensys summed it up: “This is convergence, not competition.” If the prototype develops into a full-scale system, Ethereum could move closer to becoming a standard part of international banking.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,141.64
$101,141.64$101,141.64

-1.07%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,392.83
$3,392.83$3,392.83

-1.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.76
$151.76$151.76

-2.53%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3270
$2.3270$2.3270

-1.73%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11224
$0.11224$0.11224

+4.88%