แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post ETFs land on Wall Street, and cloud mining popularity soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. [New York, September 30, 2025]- As of 6:50 PM ET, DOGE was trading at $0.2298, decreasing by -0.446% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of around $34.5 billion. On September 18, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) became the first Dogecoin spot ETF to be listed on the CBOE. On the same day, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new standards for digital asset spot ETFs, shortening the review period from 240 days to 75 days. Industry watchers note that this move not only brings DOGE into mainstream markets but also generates business for cloud mining and similar services. Users could rent computing power to partake in DOGE mining instead of owning their own hardware, easing the entry resistance. Both ETFs and cloud mining are a compliance pathway for capital and a technological ecosystem success path that facilitates the continued growth of the Dogecoin ecosystem. Fleet Mining: A representative platform Among the many cloud mining platforms, Fleet Mining stands out. Founded in 2020, the company currently serves over 170 countries and regions. Its core philosophy is to transform the complexity of hardware and operations into a transparent contract mechanism. Advertisement &nbsp Core advantages of the platform Smart hashrate management – Our intelligent algorithm adjusts the output of your hardware for maximum efficiency based on network and market conditions with no down time. Multi-Asset Support- Supporting main assets like BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC to diversify. Clear Settlement – Computing power is directly linked to physical… The post ETFs land on Wall Street, and cloud mining popularity soars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. [New York, September 30, 2025]- As of 6:50 PM ET, DOGE was trading at $0.2298, decreasing by -0.446% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of around $34.5 billion. On September 18, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) became the first Dogecoin spot ETF to be listed on the CBOE. On the same day, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new standards for digital asset spot ETFs, shortening the review period from 240 days to 75 days. Industry watchers note that this move not only brings DOGE into mainstream markets but also generates business for cloud mining and similar services. Users could rent computing power to partake in DOGE mining instead of owning their own hardware, easing the entry resistance. Both ETFs and cloud mining are a compliance pathway for capital and a technological ecosystem success path that facilitates the continued growth of the Dogecoin ecosystem. Fleet Mining: A representative platform Among the many cloud mining platforms, Fleet Mining stands out. Founded in 2020, the company currently serves over 170 countries and regions. Its core philosophy is to transform the complexity of hardware and operations into a transparent contract mechanism. Advertisement &nbsp Core advantages of the platform Smart hashrate management – Our intelligent algorithm adjusts the output of your hardware for maximum efficiency based on network and market conditions with no down time. Multi-Asset Support- Supporting main assets like BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC to diversify. Clear Settlement – Computing power is directly linked to physical…

ETFs land on Wall Street, and cloud mining popularity soars

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 03:10
Outlanders
LAND$0.0004824+3.76%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.09498-2.14%
COM
COM$0.005878-0.37%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006868-4.92%
DOGE
DOGE$0.16777-3.87%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

[New York, September 30, 2025]- As of 6:50 PM ET, DOGE was trading at $0.2298, decreasing by -0.446% in the last 24 hours with a market cap of around $34.5 billion.

On September 18, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) became the first Dogecoin spot ETF to be listed on the CBOE. On the same day, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved new standards for digital asset spot ETFs, shortening the review period from 240 days to 75 days.

Industry watchers note that this move not only brings DOGE into mainstream markets but also generates business for cloud mining and similar services. Users could rent computing power to partake in DOGE mining instead of owning their own hardware, easing the entry resistance. Both ETFs and cloud mining are a compliance pathway for capital and a technological ecosystem success path that facilitates the continued growth of the Dogecoin ecosystem.

Fleet Mining: A representative platform

Among the many cloud mining platforms, Fleet Mining stands out. Founded in 2020, the company currently serves over 170 countries and regions. Its core philosophy is to transform the complexity of hardware and operations into a transparent contract mechanism.

Advertisement

&nbsp

Core advantages of the platform

Smart hashrate management – Our intelligent algorithm adjusts the output of your hardware for maximum efficiency based on network and market conditions with no down time.

Multi-Asset Support- Supporting main assets like BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, and USDC to diversify.

Clear Settlement – Computing power is directly linked to physical infrastructure, allowing users to see it functioning in real-time. Earnings are settled each day and can be confirmed on-chain.

Security and Compliance – Combined McAfee® and Cloudflare® security, with transparent contract terms and distribution.

Operational stability – By August 2025, the platform’s overall public computing power is expected to reach 35.6 EH/s. Project experience indicates that long-term, stable operation will be comparable to that of an enterprise.

Start cloud mining and earn profits in three steps.

Step 1: Register an Account

Register using your email address. New users receive a $15 trial bonus and can accumulate $0.60 by checking in daily to familiarize themselves with the registration process.

Step 2: Choose a Contract

You can freely choose a different term and currency based on your fund size and goals. Contract terms are clearly documented, including interest rates, maintenance schedules, and expected returns.

Step 3: Start Earning

Once the contract is activated, computing power begins immediately. The system calculates and distributes profits daily to your account.

Who can benefit?

● Passive income seekers: Receive regular daily distributions without having to monitor the market.

● Long-term: Optimize your portfolio by adding a “cash flow factor” to your spot or ETF assets.

● Retirees: Prefer a low-maintenance, regular distribution model.

● Institutional clients: Value compliance and transparency, and are suited for large-scale, long-term assets.

Why choose Fleet Mining?

The key isn’t whether they can participate in mining, but whether the platform provides a consistent and reliable distribution mechanism. In addition to multi-currency support and intelligent scheduling, Fleet Mining prioritizes compliance and security. Its proprietary and patented Aladdin system connects millions of miners and optimizes the distribution of computing power. While maintaining efficiency and authenticity, it maintains long-term stable operation, offering a more certain path to profitability in volatile markets.

Summary:

The launch of the first Dogecoin spot ETF (EDIF) and the emerging cloud mining industry, supporters believe, are helping DOGE go from a “meme token” to a “mainstream asset.” ETFs provide an entry for institutional and regulated players, while Cloud Mining offers a low-barrier-to-entry method for retail users to participate. The two constitute mutual appendages that support the DOGE ecosystem, both in terms of diversity and development.

For more information, please visit: https://fleetmining.com

Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/dogecoins-dual-engines-etfs-land-on-wall-street-and-cloud-mining-popularity-soars/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,233.73
$101,233.73$101,233.73

-0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,397.00
$3,397.00$3,397.00

-0.90%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.13
$152.13$152.13

-2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3291
$2.3291$2.3291

-1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11203
$0.11203$0.11203

+4.69%