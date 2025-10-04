แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Enhancing Text-to-SQL Models Using Tinker and Ray

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 04:14
Peter Zhang
Oct 02, 2025 00:46

Discover how Tinker and Ray are utilized to fine-tune text-to-SQL models, enhancing AI capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries.





In an innovative approach to advancing text-to-SQL models, Anyscale has introduced a method leveraging Tinker and Ray to streamline the training and deployment process. This development aims to enhance AI builders’ capabilities in generating efficient SQL queries, according to Anyscale.

Data Generation Techniques

The process involves two main components: data generation and model fine-tuning. Initially, data is generated using Qwen-8B, which is deployed with vLLM and Ray Serve as an Anyscale service. This setup allows for scalable LLM inference, crucial for handling large datasets efficiently. Ray Core facilitates executing numerous parallel tasks to produce candidate SQL queries. These queries are then evaluated in a SQL environment using SkyRL-gym, a tool designed to calculate rewards and assess query success.

To deploy the Qwen-8B model as a service, Ray Serve’s integration with vLLM is employed. This setup is executed using a straightforward script, enabling the deployment of the model and generation of SQL queries in parallel. Successful queries are identified and stored for further processing.

Model Fine-Tuning with Tinker

The Tinker API plays a pivotal role in tokenizing data and fine-tuning the model. Offering a high level of control, Tinker allows for precise adjustments to the model’s parameters. The API supports the training of LLMs by processing examples through tokenization and applying a chat template, preparing the data for model input.

The fine-tuning process involves running several iterations of forward and backward passes, adjusting the model’s weights using the Adam optimizer. This iterative process is designed to minimize the loss per token, thereby enhancing the model’s accuracy in generating SQL queries.

Evaluating Model Performance

Once the model is fine-tuned, its performance is evaluated by downloading the model checkpoint. The LoRA weights are extracted and merged with the base model to ensure compatibility with vLLM, enabling direct service deployment. This step is crucial for assessing the model’s capability in real-world applications.

Additional Setup Requirements

To implement this methodology, several setup steps are necessary. These include defining a base image using a Dockerfile and configuring service and job files to manage deployment and data generation tasks effectively. These configurations ensure that the model can be deployed and tested in various environments, facilitating broader adoption and application.

Overall, the integration of Tinker and Ray in fine-tuning text-to-SQL models represents a significant step forward in AI development, offering a scalable and efficient solution for handling complex SQL query generation tasks.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/enhancing-text-to-sql-models-using-tinker-and-ray

