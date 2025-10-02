Elon Musk becomes first person to reach $500B net worth: Forbes

Key Takeaways

Elon Musk became the first individual to reach a $500B net worth.

His wealth stems from Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI Holdings.

Elon Musk became the first person to reach a $500 billion net worth today, according to Forbes. The Tesla CEO’s wealth milestone comes as his electric vehicle company maintains its position as the world’s most valuable automaker.

Tesla shares jumped nearly 4% Wednesday, adding $9.3 billion to Elon Musk’s fortune and lifting his 12% stake to $191 billion as the EV maker’s market cap neared its December peak.

Musk’s half-trillion-dollar wealth also rests on his 42% stake in SpaceX, valued at $168 billion after an August tender offer, and a 53% stake in xAI Holdings, worth about $60 billion following its merger with X earlier this year.