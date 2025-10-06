แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
In a move that underscores the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, Elon Musk’s AI firm, xAI, is set to launch an early beta version of its innovative knowledge platform, Grokipedia. Built as a competitor to Wikipedia, the service aims to leverage AI to improve the accuracy and reliability of [...]In a move that underscores the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, Elon Musk’s AI firm, xAI, is set to launch an early beta version of its innovative knowledge platform, Grokipedia. Built as a competitor to Wikipedia, the service aims to leverage AI to improve the accuracy and reliability of [...]

Elon Musk Announces Launch of Grokipedia, a Wikipedia Rival, in Just Two Weeks

โดย: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/06 16:23
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007042-2.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.05723-5.42%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05698-5.14%
Xai
XAI$0.02106-5.43%
Elon Musk Announces Launch Of Grokipedia, A Wikipedia Rival, In Just Two Weeks

In a move that underscores the growing intersection of artificial intelligence and the evolving landscape of cryptocurrency, Elon Musk’s AI firm, xAI, is set to launch an early beta version of its innovative knowledge platform, Grokipedia. Built as a competitor to Wikipedia, the service aims to leverage AI to improve the accuracy and reliability of publicly available information, positioning itself as an essential step toward more trustworthy digital knowledge repositories in the decentralized era.

  • Elon Musk announces upcoming beta release of Grokipedia, an AI-powered Wikipedia alternative, in two weeks.
  • The platform promises to be a comprehensive open-source knowledge repository that verifies and rewrites information for truthfulness.
  • Musk envisions Grokipedia as part of broader efforts to enhance AI understanding and combat misinformation.
  • The project originated from a live brainstorming session during a summit hosted by The All-In Podcast in September.
  • Musk has long-standing criticisms of Wikipedia’s editorial practices and bias, fueling his interest in creating alternative sources of knowledge.

Elon Musk revealed on Sunday that his artificial intelligence company, xAI, will unveil the “version 0.1 early beta” of Grokipedia within the next two weeks. This new platform is positioned as an improved alternative to Wikipedia, aiming to address issues related to misinformation, half-truths, and biases prevalent in traditional information sources.

Musk first announced the development of Grokipedia on September 30, stating that it would significantly improve upon Wikipedia. His vision involves an open-source repository that harnesses AI to verify and synthesize information from diverse sources, including Wikipedia articles, PDFs, and other documents. This process aims to discern the truthfulness of data—whether it is accurate, partially true, false, or incomplete—and then produce a coherent, truthful version of the content.

The idea reportedly originated during a live discussion at The All-In Podcast’s summit in September, where Musk explained that Grok would scan a wide array of sources and then rewrite the information to present the “full truth.” During that session, panelist David Sacks suggested Musk launch some form of knowledge platform, prompting Musk to pledge to discuss the idea further with his team.

Elon Musk’s Critique of Wikipedia

Musk has been an outspoken critic of Wikipedia, accusing the platform of spreading misinformation, exhibiting ideological bias, and censoring specific topics. His long-running disputes with the online encyclopedia have included joking proposals to pay $1 billion to rebrand it as “Dikipedia,” a humorous critique of perceived bias during Wikipedia’s fundraising campaigns. Recently, Musk referenced this joke again in response to a post claiming that “Wikipedia is a massive psyop,” highlighting his continued skepticism of the platform’s objectivity.

Technology, United StatesElon Musk has beef with Wikipedia. Source: Elon Musk

Controversies Surrounding Wikipedia

Wikipedia’s crowdsourced approach to content creation has often sparked debate and controversy, with many incidents documented on the platform itself. A recent interview with Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger, hosted by Tucker Carlson on September 30, brought renewed attention to issues of ideological bias and censorship. Sanger criticized the platform for excluding certain sources—particularly an “academic encyclopedia of Christianity”—and accused administrators of blocking dissenting viewpoints due to ideological disagreements.

Musk indicated that xAI plans to expand beyond knowledge repositories into the gaming industry, with sporadic updates suggesting a forthcoming AI-generated game scheduled for release before the end of next year, exemplifying his interest in broad applications of AI technology.

This move by Musk and xAI highlights the ongoing efforts within the crypto, blockchain, and AI sectors to challenge traditional sources of information and introduce more transparent, reliable systems that could reshape digital knowledge sharing and media consumption in the cryptocurrency era.

This article was originally published as Elon Musk Announces Launch of Grokipedia, a Wikipedia Rival, in Just Two Weeks on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

The post Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Crypto markets have posted broad gains following the Federal Reserve’s quarter-point rate cut. Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin has been “attracting liquidity across the board from many institutions,” according to an analyst. The momentum now hinges on project-specific catalysts, with altcoins more exposed to volatility than Bitcoin, experts told Decrypt. Avalanche (AVAX) and Hyperliquid (HYPE) led the altcoin rally on Thursday as digital assets responded positively to the Federal Reserve’s latest rate cut and project-specific developments. AVAX rocketed 10.1% to $32.59, while HYPE jumped 7.2% to $58.43 in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Other major altcoins followed suit, with Dogecoin (DOGE) advancing 5.4% to $0.27, Solana (SOL) climbing 4.5% to $244 and Cardano (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. (ADA) rising 4.3% to $0.90. ﻿ Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its position above $117,000 with a modest 0.3% gain, while Ethereum (ETH) posted a 2.1% increase to $4,588. The rally follows the Fed’s widely anticipated quarter-point rate cut, which lowered the federal funds rate to a range of between 4.25% to 4.50%.  Bitcoin and other major digital assets largely traded flat in the immediate aftermath, as investors had already priced in the highly anticipated Fed call. “While the Fed’s rate cut buoyed broader risk sentiment, AVAX’s outperformance seems driven by Avalanche’s announcement of a $1 billion Digital Asset Treasury plan,” Min Jung, senior analyst at quantitative trading firm Presto, told Decrypt. The Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to raise $1 billion via a Nasdaq-listed firm backed by Hivemind and a Dragonfly-sponsored SPAC, with proceeds earmarked for discounted AVAX buybacks, according to the Financial Times. Bitwise also filed paperwork on Monday for an AVAX ETF, utilizing Coinbase to custody the digital assets, which adds to the token’s institutional adoption prospects. Jung noted the rally could “sustain in the near term…
NEAR
NEAR$2.489-5.50%
1
1$0.01893-20.19%
Solana
SOL$151.87-3.96%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:49
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.05998-5.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138936-0.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.59%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
COM
COM$0.005872-0.50%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:38

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Avalanche and Hyperliquid Lead Crypto Rally Post-Fed Rate Cut

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,188.88
$101,188.88$101,188.88

-1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,396.59
$3,396.59$3,396.59

-0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.94
$151.94$151.94

-2.42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3291
$2.3291$2.3291

-1.64%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11234
$0.11234$0.11234

+4.98%