Elon Musk Alleges CNN ‘Busted’ Jeffries Over Health care Debate At Center Of Shutdown Negotiations

Topline Republicans are doubling down on their misleading claims that Democrats want to pay for free health care for undocumented people as a provision of their terms for ending the shutdown—with Elon Musk and other right-wing voices sharing a video of a CNN host grilling House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., about the political risks of their demands. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks during a press conference with House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-CT) and House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA) as the government shutdown continues in Washington, DC on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts In the clip of Jeffries' appearance on CNN on Wednesday, host Jake Tapper points out that one of Democrats' demands would roll back cuts in President Donald Trump's signature policy bill to emergency Medicaid funding hospitals can use to pay for people without health insurance, including undocumented migrants who would qualify for Medicaid if not for their immigration status. The emergency Medicaid funding for hospitals is available in 40 states, plus Washington, D.C. Democrats also want to repeal new stricter Medicaid eligibility requirements included in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" Act that would block some non-citizens in the U.S. legally, such as some asylum seekers and people with temporary protected status, from accessing Medicaid. "Why even include that in a bill knowing that they're gonna seize right upon that?" Tapper asked Jeffries, who called Republicans' claims that Democrats want to pay for health insurance for undocumented migrants "a lie." Jeffries didn't directly answer Tapper's question, but said "what we're doing is fighting to protect the health care of the American people against the largest cut to Medicaid ever," noting an estimated 14 million more people in the U.S. would be uninsured by…