El Salvador’s Profits Reach Incredible Levels Following Bitcoin’s Recent Surge – Here Are the Latest Figures

After Bitcoin reached an all-time high of over $125,000, El Salvador’s Bitcoin portfolio is back in the spotlight. The country’s total Bitcoin holdings are currently valued at $770,661,019.

According to the data, El Salvador’s total investment amount stands at $300,548,375. Total profit from these investments is $470,112,644, representing a 156.42% return. Year-to-date (YTD) profit is recorded at $183,361,874.

President Nayib Bukele has been overseeing the policy that has made Bitcoin one of the country’s official currencies since 2021. Initially criticized and controversial due to its volatility, this strategy has become quite lucrative for El Salvador, with the rise in Bitcoin’s price.

It is stated that the government has not made any sales according to available information, meaning that all profits are unrealized.

The country, which signed an agreement with the IMF, pledged to stop purchasing BTC. However, it appears that it is currently continuing to purchase 1 BTC per day.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!