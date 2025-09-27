Economist: Bitcoin's growth rate this year lags behind precious metals such as gold and silver, and it may have been in a long-term invisible bear market

PANews reported on September 27th that economist and cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff published data on the X platform showing that BTC and ETH's year-to-date gains have lagged behind those of major precious metals: platinum is up 74%, silver is up 59%, palladium is up 44%, gold is up 43%, Ethereum is up 20%, and Bitcoin is up 16%. Peter Schiff also pointed out that Bitcoin has been in a long-term "hidden bear market," as its price, denominated in gold, is currently 22% below its August 2025 high and 20% below its November 2021 high.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more