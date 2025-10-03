แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
In a move highlighting the ongoing integration of digital currencies into national strategies, the European Central Bank advances its plans for the digital euro by partnering with key tech firms. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the recent sharp decline of Plasma's native token, XPL, which has sparked debates about potential insider activities, and Swedish lawmakers are considering

ECB Selects Partners for Digital Euro Launch Success

โดย: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/03 07:33
Ecb Selects Partners For Digital Euro Launch Success
In a move highlighting the ongoing integration of digital currencies into national strategies, the European Central Bank advances its plans for the digital euro by partnering with key tech firms. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the recent sharp decline of Plasma’s native token, XPL, which has sparked debates about potential insider activities, and Swedish lawmakers are considering establishing a Bitcoin reserve to bolster economic resilience amidst rising crypto interest worldwide.
  • The European Central Bank has selected seven technology providers to develop components of its prospective digital euro CBDC, including firms specializing in fraud detection and secure payments.
  • Plasma’s founder denies insider trading allegations after the XPL token halves in value, amid community suspicions of market manipulation following a steep price drop post-mainnet beta launch.
  • Swedish lawmakers have proposed exploring the creation of a national Bitcoin reserve, positioning the country as part of the global “digital arms race” involving major economies’ crypto strategies.
  • The crypto markets continue to adapt as regulators and institutions worldwide deepen their involvement in digital assets, signaling a critical phase of mainstream acceptance and oversight.

European Central Bank advances digital euro development

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced it has signed framework agreements with seven technology firms, with plans for at least one more partnership, to support the development of its proposed digital euro. These firms will focus on crucial components such as fraud management, secure payment exchanges, and blockchain software development for the central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Among the selected companies is Feedzai, which leverages artificial intelligence to detect fraud, and Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), renowned for security solutions and innovative payment technologies. G+D will play a key role in enabling offline transactions and user-friendly features like alias lookup, helping users send and receive digital euro funds without exposing personal details.

“Post-agreement, G+D and other successful tenderers will collaborate closely with the ECB to finalize project planning and timelines,” stated Dr. Ralf Wintergerst, CEO of Giesecke+Devrient. “This work will encompass designing, integrating, and developing the Digital Euro Service Platform, all within the framework of EU legislation and ECB oversight.”

Controversy surrounds Plasma’s token after sharp decline

Plasma founder Paul Faecks has dismissed allegations of insider trading following a dramatic price plunge of the project’s native XPL token. Over the weekend, XPL lost over 50% of its value, sparking community concerns about possible market manipulation.

In an effort to clarify recent events, Faecks emphasized that all team-held tokens are locked for three years with a one-year cliff, denying any team members have sold tokens to the market. The project had launched its mainnet beta on September 25, aiming to offer faster and cheaper stablecoin payments through its layer-1 blockchain network.

Following the launch, XPL peaked near $1.70 but plummeted to approximately $0.83 on Wednesday, according to TradingView data. On-chain analysis revealed large token movements from Plasma’s team wallet, with over 600 million tokens transferred to exchanges shortly before the decline. This has led community members to speculate about possible market exits, possibly through structured selling techniques like TWAP (time-weighted average price).

Sweden considers establishing a national Bitcoin reserve

Amid escalating global interest in cryptocurrencies, Sweden’s parliament has proposed studying the feasibility of creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The initiative seeks to bolster national defenses against inflation and diversify the country’s asset holdings.

Swedish Democratic representatives Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez suggested that Sweden participate in the ongoing “digital arms race” by establishing a Bitcoin reserve similar to those already planned or implemented in countries like the United States. The proposal includes the possibility of funding the reserve through seized Bitcoin, although critical questions remain regarding the management authority of such assets.

Source: Jan3

The proposed strategy aligns with recent initiatives in other nations aiming to incorporate Bitcoin into official economic reserves, signaling a broader acceptance of the cryptocurrency’s potential as a hedge against inflation. The final decision on who will oversee the Bitcoin reserve remains unresolved, but the move indicates Sweden’s growing interest in crypto as part of its national financial planning.

This article was originally published as ECB Selects Partners for Digital Euro Launch Success on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

