Earn $6,700 a Day: The Bank of England Believes Stablecoins Can Reduce Reliance on Banks, GoldenMining Launches Stablecoin Profit Contracts

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/06 17:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07731-6.93%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002852-22.14%
tether-usdt-dollar

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, recently made a major statement, saying that stablecoins can flourish in a system where money and credit are separated, thereby reducing people’s dependence on commercial banks.

This view undoubtedly signals the transition of traditional finance to digital assets! For savvy investors, this signals a clear message: the stable, efficient, and decentralized stablecoin profit model will be the mainstream of the next wave of wealth accumulation.

GoldenMining, a leading global renewable energy cloud mining platform, has long observed this trend. It recently launched stablecoin profit contracts with predictable returns, allowing investors to enjoy the benefits of digital assets while completely abandoning the inefficiencies and reliance on traditional banks, achieving their daily income goals of $6,700 USD!

Earn $6,700 Daily with GoldenMining

1. Register an account: Visit the GoldenMining website, complete the registration process, and receive a $15 bonus.

2. Select the contract of your interest: The platform offers both short-term and long-term contracts, allowing users to flexibly choose between them.

ContractInvestDaily ReturnPayback cycleTotal Return
New User Contract$100$42 Days$108
Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd$650$8.455 Days$692.25
AntminerL9 17GH$3,500$4917 Days$4,333
Elphapex DG2$9,000$139.530 Days$13,185
Elphapex DG2+$12,500$212.538 Days$20,575
ANTSPACE HD5$55,000$1,05647 Days$104,632
Hydro Cooling HC40$300,000$9,60050 Days$78,0000

3. Start mining: After investing in a contract, the computing power is activated immediately and the mining journey begins.

4. Receive income: Fixed income is settled every 24 hours and can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

GoldenMining’s unique advantages

  • Environmentally friendly mining: Utilizes renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.
  • Fund security: All user personal information is protected by SSL encryption. The platform provides insurance coverage from AIG for every investment.
  • Significantly lowers the barrier to entry: Users don’t need to prepare their own cryptocurrency mining equipment, learn specialized knowledge, or incur expensive electricity costs; GoldenMining handles the entire process.
  • 24/7 customer support, with an average response time of less than 30 seconds.
  • Multi-currency compatibility: Deposits and withdrawals are accepted for BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, and other major cryptocurrencies such as BNB.
  • Referral Bonus: When user B creates an account using user A’s invitation code, user A will receive a 3% commission for every contract purchased by user B. If user B invites user C to create an account, user A will still receive a 2% commission for every contract purchased by user C, for a total commission bonus of 5% (3% + 2%). This bonus is permanent.

How GoldenMining contracts work

GoldenMining has over 90 cryptocurrency mining farms worldwide and over 200,000 independently operated cutting-edge mining machines. When a user purchases a contract, the platform intelligently allocates the computing power required for the current contract’s earnings. A professional team operates the physical mining farm, mining cryptocurrencies at extremely low costs. After obtaining the cryptocurrencies, the exchange rate is converted to US dollars and deposited into the user’s balance. Ultimately, the user can withdraw the remaining balance into mainstream cryptocurrencies without currency restrictions.

Safety and sustainability

Trust and financial security are paramount in the cryptocurrency mining industry. GoldenMining understands this and prioritizes user asset protection. The platform adheres to transparent operations and adheres to legal compliance. User funds are securely stored in top-tier banks, protected by SSL encryption.

Visit the official website: https://GoldenMining.cc

Contact the official email: info@Goldenmining.com

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

