แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Earn 0.1 Bitcoin a Day to Survive Crypto Market’s “Red September” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market recently experienced a period of extreme volatility, dubbed “Red September.” Bitcoin (BTC) prices hovered around $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) even fell below the critical $4,000 mark. Despite the price correction, most retail investors have been forced to adjust their portfolios. How can you earn 0.1 BTC daily on GoldenMining and navigate this turbulent period? Income comes from currency mining When secondary market traders face significant losses due to plummeting prices, Goldenmining’s profit model provides a natural refuge. Investors purchase hashrate contracts, earning profits from the stable daily output of cryptocurrency mining. Real-world example: During the recent market decline, users of the platform successfully avoided the panic caused by the evaporation of $160 billion in market capitalization by purchasing computing power contracts in advance, locking in currency value, and earning daily profits. Participate in GoldenMining’s mining contracts and earn Bitcoin GoldenMining has tailored a series of competitive mining contracts for investors, ensuring that every investment will receive a generous and predictable return. Enjoy stable daily returns in just a few simple steps – no complicated procedures required: 1. Sign up for an account and win a limited-time $15 bonus. 2. Multiple mining contracts for flexible selection Contract Invest Daily Return Payback cycle Total Return New User Contract $100 $4 2 Days $108 Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd $650 $8.45 5 Days $692.25 AntminerL9 17GH $3,500 $49 17 Days $4,333 Elphapex DG2 $9,000 $139.5 30 Days $13,185 Elphapex DG2+ $12,500 $212.5 38 Days $20,575 ANTSPACE HD5 $55,000 $1,056 47 Days $104,632 Hydro Cooling HC40 $300,000 $9,600 50 Days $78,0000 For more contracts, please visit the official website (goldenmining.cc) 3. Use cryptocurrency to activate the contract without any other complicated operations. The contract generates daily income and returns the principal at maturity. The profit can be withdrawn at any time or… The post Earn 0.1 Bitcoin a Day to Survive Crypto Market’s “Red September” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market recently experienced a period of extreme volatility, dubbed “Red September.” Bitcoin (BTC) prices hovered around $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) even fell below the critical $4,000 mark. Despite the price correction, most retail investors have been forced to adjust their portfolios. How can you earn 0.1 BTC daily on GoldenMining and navigate this turbulent period? Income comes from currency mining When secondary market traders face significant losses due to plummeting prices, Goldenmining’s profit model provides a natural refuge. Investors purchase hashrate contracts, earning profits from the stable daily output of cryptocurrency mining. Real-world example: During the recent market decline, users of the platform successfully avoided the panic caused by the evaporation of $160 billion in market capitalization by purchasing computing power contracts in advance, locking in currency value, and earning daily profits. Participate in GoldenMining’s mining contracts and earn Bitcoin GoldenMining has tailored a series of competitive mining contracts for investors, ensuring that every investment will receive a generous and predictable return. Enjoy stable daily returns in just a few simple steps – no complicated procedures required: 1. Sign up for an account and win a limited-time $15 bonus. 2. Multiple mining contracts for flexible selection Contract Invest Daily Return Payback cycle Total Return New User Contract $100 $4 2 Days $108 Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd $650 $8.45 5 Days $692.25 AntminerL9 17GH $3,500 $49 17 Days $4,333 Elphapex DG2 $9,000 $139.5 30 Days $13,185 Elphapex DG2+ $12,500 $212.5 38 Days $20,575 ANTSPACE HD5 $55,000 $1,056 47 Days $104,632 Hydro Cooling HC40 $300,000 $9,600 50 Days $78,0000 For more contracts, please visit the official website (goldenmining.cc) 3. Use cryptocurrency to activate the contract without any other complicated operations. The contract generates daily income and returns the principal at maturity. The profit can be withdrawn at any time or…

Earn 0.1 Bitcoin a Day to Survive Crypto Market’s “Red September”

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:43
1
1$0.01905-19.68%
RedStone
RED$0.3-4.48%
COM
COM$0.005877-0.42%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,243.82-1.81%
Ethereum
ETH$3,398.81-1.78%

The cryptocurrency market recently experienced a period of extreme volatility, dubbed “Red September.” Bitcoin (BTC) prices hovered around $110,000, while Ethereum (ETH) even fell below the critical $4,000 mark. Despite the price correction, most retail investors have been forced to adjust their portfolios. How can you earn 0.1 BTC daily on GoldenMining and navigate this turbulent period?

Income comes from currency mining

When secondary market traders face significant losses due to plummeting prices, Goldenmining’s profit model provides a natural refuge. Investors purchase hashrate contracts, earning profits from the stable daily output of cryptocurrency mining.

Real-world example: During the recent market decline, users of the platform successfully avoided the panic caused by the evaporation of $160 billion in market capitalization by purchasing computing power contracts in advance, locking in currency value, and earning daily profits.

Participate in GoldenMining’s mining contracts and earn Bitcoin

GoldenMining has tailored a series of competitive mining contracts for investors, ensuring that every investment will receive a generous and predictable return.

Enjoy stable daily returns in just a few simple steps – no complicated procedures required:

1. Sign up for an account and win a limited-time $15 bonus.

2. Multiple mining contracts for flexible selection

Contract
Invest
Daily Return
Payback cycle
Total Return
New User Contract$100$42 Days$108
Bitmain Antminer S23 Hyd$650$8.455 Days$692.25
AntminerL9 17GH$3,500$4917 Days$4,333
Elphapex DG2$9,000$139.530 Days$13,185
Elphapex DG2+$12,500$212.538 Days$20,575
ANTSPACE HD5$55,000$1,05647 Days$104,632
Hydro Cooling HC40$300,000$9,60050 Days$78,0000

For more contracts, please visit the official website (goldenmining.cc)

3. Use cryptocurrency to activate the contract without any other complicated operations. The contract generates daily income and returns the principal at maturity. The profit can be withdrawn at any time or invested in other contracts.

GoldenMining’s unique advantages

  • Eco-Friendly Mining: Mining utilizes renewable energy sources like solar and wind power to ensure stable mining rig operation.
  • User Security: Assets are protected by Cloudflare, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication.
  • No technical knowledge or equipment required.
  • 24/7 online customer service: Instantly consult and receive quick answers to any questions.
  • Multi-currency compatibility: Accept deposits and withdrawals in XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, LTC, USDT, USDC, ADA, BNB, and other major cryptocurrencies.
  • Referral Bonus: When User B creates an account using User A’s invitation code, User A will receive a 3% commission for every contract User B purchases. If User B invites User C to create an account, User A will still receive a 2% commission for every contract User C purchases, for a total commission bonus of 5% (3% + 2%). This bonus is permanent.

Seize the opportunity and start your journey to stable income

As global institutions and investors increasingly seek stable income, GoldenMining’s cryptocurrency mining program undoubtedly provides a new path for increasing the value of digital assets. Going forward, GoldenMining will continue to optimize its computing power allocation and security and compliance systems to ensure more efficient and stable platform operations, helping global users enter a new era of digital finance.

Visit the official website: https://goldenmining.cc

Official email: [email protected]

Source: https://finbold.com/earn-0-1-bitcoin-a-day-to-survive-crypto-markets-red-september/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,244.87
$101,244.87$101,244.87

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,398.82
$3,398.82$3,398.82

-0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.79
$151.79$151.79

-2.51%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3296
$2.3296$2.3296

-1.62%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11193
$0.11193$0.11193

+4.59%