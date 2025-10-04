แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Early Shiba Inu Investors Could See Similar Returns With This New Altcoin

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:38
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000502-0.79%
COM
COM$0.005877-0.42%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.007144-0.94%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009507-2.36%
Crypto News

Shiba Inu has dominated crypto headlines for years, but a new project is starting to creep into investor conversations.

Some are already calling it the next big altcoin of 2025, one that could mirror the type of returns early SHIB holders saw.

The narrative is shifting as traders look beyond meme tokens toward utility-driven projects with real long-term potential.

While SHIB continues its own journey, this new entrant is drawing serious attention. For anyone focused on early-stage crypto investment, it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about opportunities.

SHIB News Today: From Meme to Market Player

Shiba Inu remains a household name in crypto. It trades in a narrow band as its developers roll out ecosystem upgrades and token burns. Over the past day, SHIB News: SHIB has inched higher, reflecting renewed meme coin enthusiasm. Yet behind the scenes, many of its holders are looking for the next play, one that offers more than community hype.

Traders online are already asking, “What comes after SHIB?” Some believe the answer lies in projects that blend SHIB’s massive following with infrastructure designed for real-world use. SHIB’s brand power is undeniable, but if volumes thin out or the narrative shifts, investors may pivot toward new projects that deliver utility as well as growth.

Remittix: The Rising Contender

That pivot may already be underway. Remittix, a cross-chain DeFi project focused on payments, is aiming squarely at global banking and remittance markets, areas where SHIB has little reach. Instead of leaning on memes, Remittix is building the rails for cross-border transactions at scale.

The presale has been a standout success, raising more than $27 million with over 674 million tokens sold. Thousands of investors have joined, and its referral and giveaway campaigns are fueling rapid growth. Compared with SHIB’s popularity-first model, Remittix is positioning itself as a long-term solution with scalability, trust, and daily utility at its core.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Momentum

  • Enables direct crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Uses low-fee rails optimized for mass adoption
  • Fully verified by CertiK and ranked #1 among pre-launch tokens
  • Features deflationary tokenomics with staking rewards
  • Offers 15% referral rewards in USDT, claimable daily
  • Wallet beta launch planned in Q3, with real FX conversion support

By merging SHIB’s community-driven spirit with functional DeFi technology, Remittix appeals to both speculators and utility-focused investors.

Giveaway & Listings: Time-Sensitive Opportunity

To accelerate adoption, Remittix has launched a $250,000 giveaway along with its referral program, which pays users 15% in USDT on every new purchase. Rewards can be claimed daily, and early participants have already reported thousands in referral income just by sharing links.

Shiba Inu carved out its place in meme culture and rewarded believers. Now, Remittix is positioning itself in the payments infrastructure with a chance to become the next breakout story. The opportunity window is open,  but it may not stay that way for long.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/shib-news-early-shiba-inu-investors-could-see-similar-returns-with-this-new-altcoin/

