Polkadot lijkt zich klaar te maken voor een nieuwe opwaartse beweging. Terwijl veel altcoins zijwaarts bewegen, laat DOT signalen zien van een mogelijke trendomslag. De huidige koers staat op $4,22, wat een lichte daling van 0,41% betekent ten opzichte van gisteren. Toch kijken analisten met belangstelling naar het technische plaatje...
Het bericht DOT test belangrijke weerstand terwijl trend lijkt te keren verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more