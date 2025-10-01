Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Speaks Out About Bitcoin (BTC)! “I Stand By My Prediction, I’ve Never Been More Confident in Anything!”

Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, known for his support of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies, made new statements about Bitcoin.

Speaking to Fox Business, Eric Trump said he strongly supports cryptocurrencies.

Stating that he stands by his $1 million prediction for Bitcoin, Eric Trump reiterated that Bitcoin will replace the old financial system and reach $1 million in the long run.

Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin has a distinct advantage over gold because it is digital and can move around the world quickly and cost-effectively.

According to Trump, unlike gold, which has storage and transportation issues, Bitcoin is liquid and easy to use in today’s financial system. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s supply is limited to 21 million coins, making it different from traditional assets.

Comparing Bitcoin to the rise of the internet in the 90s, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market are growing even faster than the internet in the 90s.

Eric Trump recently added that the American Bitcoin company will be one of the most important Bitcoin companies in the world.

*This is not investment advice.

