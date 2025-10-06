Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE To Hit $1.50 In The Next 90 Days – Along With This $0.0058 PEPE Killer

Fresh Dogecoin price prediction reports suggest DOGE could rally to $1.50 within the next 90 days, reigniting excitement across the meme coin sector. With Bitcoin holding momentum and retail traders returning to risk assets, meme coins are once again leading market speculation. But while DOGE could capture headlines with a short-term run, analysts argue that a new Ethereum Layer 2 project, Layer Brett (LBRETT), may be the real story — with potential to outshine not only DOGE but also PEPE in the months ahead.
DOGE has been consolidating strongly, with growing social media chatter and whale accumulation hinting at an incoming move. Analysts suggest that DOGE breaking past the psychological $1 barrier could set the stage for a parabolic extension toward $1.50, a level that would capture retail attention globally. The launch of potential DOGE-related integrations, such as with X Payments, continues to fuel optimism that this rally could arrive sooner rather than later.
However, some experts caution that while DOGE remains a cultural icon, its upside is increasingly capped by its massive market cap. For traders chasing exponential returns, the biggest multiples are often found in earlier-stage tokens. Some analysts even suggest DOGE’s performance in the coming quarter will depend heavily on whether adoption accelerates through real-world payment use cases, adding a layer of uncertainty to its outlook.
PEPE dominated headlines in 2023 with its rapid viral rise, creating millionaires overnight. But after its initial breakout, the project has struggled to maintain momentum, with many investors rotating into newer meme opportunities. This is where analysts are pointing to Layer Brett as a true “PEPE killer” — a meme token that pairs viral energy with Ethereum Layer 2 scalability.
Unlike PEPE, which relied solely on community hype, LBRETT has technical fundamentals that provide staying power. Near-instant transactions, ultra-low fees and Ethereum-backed security position it as more than just a passing meme — it’s a Layer 2 movement with real traction.
The token that early PEPE and SHIB backers are now piling into is Layer Brett. Already raising over $4.2M in presale revenue and attracting more than 10,000 holders, LBRETT is building a grassroots movement that blends culture with cutting-edge blockchain utility.
Key highlights driving LBRETT momentum:
This unique mix of meme branding, viral marketing and Ethereum-backed technology is why traders are calling LBRETT the best early-stage token in the current cycle. Analysts also note that its ability to merge meme energy with tangible blockchain utility gives it a stronger long-term profile than many of its competitors.
The latest Dogecoin price prediction shows DOGE could reach $1.50 within 90 days, but the biggest upside likely lies in tokens with smaller caps and stronger narratives. Layer Brett is already being dubbed the PEPE killer, with analysts warning that once the presale ends, entry prices will climb quickly. For those aiming to secure the next big meme-to-utility breakout, getting in early is critical.
