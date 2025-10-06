แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Dogecoin Price Prediction, Cardano Latest News, As New ETH Layer 2 Gains Rapid Investment

โดย: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/06 00:30
The crypto market continues to rotate between old-guard projects and fresh opportunities, with traders keen to understand where the most explosive gains could come from in 2025. Dogecoin and Cardano remain popular names, but their trajectories look very different compared to emerging presale tokens like Layer Brett, which has been drawing significant attention from investors looking for asymmetric upside.

Dogecoin Price Prediction Gains Traction Again

Dogecoin has once again become the subject of debate among analysts, with a fresh round of Dogecoin price predictions targets circulating. DOGE has already proven its staying power as the original meme coin, supported by a community that refuses to let it fade. Some forecasts suggest that DOGE could realistically challenge the $2–$3 range by the end of this cycle if liquidity continues flowing into meme coins.

That said, expectations of DOGE hitting $5 or even $10 remain highly speculative. While its brand recognition is unmatched, critics argue that DOGE lacks a clear roadmap beyond hype and community sentiment. Still, traders continue to build positions, clinging to the fact that every boom cycle brings a fresh wave of retail interest, pushing DOGE to new heights.

If DOGE manages to repeat this, yes, it can give huge gains. But that’s “if”.

Cardano News Sparks Debate Around ADA’s Position

ADA has been less volatile than DOGE but remains in the spotlight thanks to ongoing ecosystem updates. Recent Cardano news highlights new dApps launching on its smart contract platform and steady improvements in network scalability. ADA’s community-driven model has ensured long-term development, but price action has not reflected the pace of technical upgrades.

Analysts offering Cardano news updates suggest that ADA could reclaim the $1.50 to $2 zone if market conditions remain favorable. Bulls argue that the project’s sustainability focus and emphasis on research-driven development will give it staying power, while critics point out that other blockchains have been faster at securing real-world adoption. Either way, ADA holders are keeping a close eye on whether upcoming upgrades can reignite demand in this cycle.

Layer Brett Dominates Presale Buzz

While DOGE and ADA remain established names, a new contender is turning heads. Layer Brett (LBRETT) has been labeled one of the most compelling presales of 2025, offering traders the chance to get in early before listings. With a presale price locked at just $0.0058, many believe this could be the kind of low entry that delivers outsized gains.

Unlike most meme coins, Layer Brett is not relying solely on branding. The team is developing an Ethereum Layer 2 chain designed to handle up to 10,000 transactions per second with average gas fees of $0.001.

On top of that, staking rewards of around 600% APY have fueled rapid inflows, and the project is running a $1 million giveaway to attract even more participants. Analysts argue that this combination of meme energy, blockchain utility, and financial incentives positions LBRETT as more than a short-term hype coin.

Where Traders See the Most Upside

Dogecoin price prediction debates and Cardano news headlines prove that older projects still command attention, but the sharpest traders are increasingly hedging into presales like Layer Brett, offering both a low entry point and utility-driven potential.

For traders looking to position before the next major run, the choice appears to be between betting on established names like DOGE and ADA for steady gains—or targeting the massive upside potential that LBRETT represents. With presale allocations selling fast, those looking to capture maximum upside may need to move quickly.

Discover More About Layer Brett (LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

