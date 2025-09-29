แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
DNA Holdings Orchestrates Landmark $344.4M Capital Deal, Bridging Nasdaq-Listed Company with Aethir’s Decentralized AI Infrastructure

โดย: Cryptodaily
2025/09/29 23:28
New York, New York, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. (“DNA”), a digital asset investment and advisory firm, today announced its role as strategic advisor, consultant, and investor in a landmark $344.4 million capital formation strategy that establishes the foundation for a Strategic Compute Reserve, a first-of-its-kind model designed to democratize access to enterprise-grade artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The transaction represents one of the first times Wall Street capital has been directly aligned with decentralized AI infrastructure, creating a blueprint for how traditional markets can converge with tokenized economies. Anchored in ATH, the utility token of the Aethir decentralized GPU network, the deal creates a pathway for public companies, institutional investors, and consumers to participate in owning a share of the backbone of AI itself.

Structure and Mechanics

The capital strategy was structured as two concurrent private placements in public equity (“PIPEs”) with an aggregate value of approximately $344.4 million. The financing included both a cash PIPE and a crypto PIPE involving in-kind contributions of ATH tokens. The pre-funded warrants issued in the crypto PIPE will become exercisable immediately following shareholder approval, and both PIPEs are expected to close concurrently on or about October 2, 2025.

While the issuer is a Nasdaq-listed company, the transaction’s significance lies in its design: a hybrid capital markets structure that brings digital asset infrastructure directly onto the balance sheet of a public company.

DNA’s Role

DNA Holdings acted as the strategic advisor and structuring lead for both the traditional and crypto PIPEs. The firm played a central role in conceptualizing the hybrid structure, facilitating alignment across public market investors, digital asset contributors, and ecosystem partners.

In addition to its advisory function, DNA also participated as a cash investor, further demonstrating conviction in both the issuer and the underlying ATH token strategy. DNA’s model for combining institutional-grade financing mechanisms with token-based infrastructure exposure reflects a broader thesis on how public companies can engage meaningfully in the digital asset economy without compromising regulatory discipline or operational focus.

Strategic Significance

This deal represents a first-of-its-kind bridge between Wall Street and decentralized AI. By leveraging Nvidia-powered GPUs distributed worldwide through the Aethir network, ATH is creating a global Strategic Compute Reserve. This reserve gives both investors and enterprises the ability to participate in decentralized infrastructure that underpins AI, gaming, and enterprise cloud, all while providing access at 40–80% lower cost than traditional providers.

By linking financial capital with operational compute power, the model redefines what it means for public markets to invest in infrastructure. It democratizes access to advanced GPU networks and positions decentralized compute as a new category of corporate treasury asset — one that could become as strategic as energy reserves in the global economy.

Key Advisors and Partners

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. served as strategic advisor, consultant, and investor. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent. Legal counsel was provided to the issuer by DLA Piper LLP (US) and to DNA by Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

About DNA Holdings Venture Inc.

DNA Holdings Venture Inc. is a digital asset investment and advisory firm specializing in token ecosystem design, hybrid capital formation, and institutional integration into Web3 infrastructure. The firm partners with leading protocols, public companies, and capital allocators to structure and execute cross-market strategies bridging digital and traditional finance.

About Aethir

Aethir is a decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) that provides GPU-as-a-Service at enterprise scale. The Aethir network spans over 435,000 GPU containers across 93 countries, offering compute access for AI workloads, gaming, and cloud infrastructure with significant cost savings compared to traditional cloud providers. ATH is the native utility token used across the Aethir ecosystem for staking, access, and ecosystem incentives.

ContactMedia RepresentativeJamie KingsleyDNA Holdingsjamie@theprgenius.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

