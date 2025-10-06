แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Discord discloses breach: private info, details exposed  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Discord disclosed a security incident where an unauthorized party compromised one of its third-party customer service providers. Summary The incident highlights the growing security risks posed by third-party service providers, even for major platforms with strong internal safeguards. While Discord’s core systems remain unaffected, the exposure of user data—including contact details, limited billing information, and ID images—underscores how support-related vulnerabilities can still lead to serious privacy concerns and potential phishing threats. The hackers gained access to personal information from users who had contacted customer support or trust and safety teams. The breach did not directly compromise Discord’s systems, and no messages or activities were accessed beyond what users discussed with support agents. The company immediately revoked the compromised provider’s access to its ticketing system and launched an investigation with a computer forensics firm and law enforcement. Discord is notifying affected users via email and warning that official communications will not come via phone calls. Breach scope includes IDs, payment data, and support messages The unauthorized party targeted Discord’s third-party customer support services to access user data with the intention of extorting a financial ransom from the company. The compromised information includes names, Discord usernames, emails, contact details provided to customer support, and IP addresses. Limited billing information was also exposed, including payment type, the last four digits of credit cards, and purchase history for accounts associated with support tickets. Messages exchanged with customer service agents were accessible to the attackers, along with limited corporate data such as training materials and internal presentations. A small number of government-issued ID images from users who appealed age determinations may have been accessed, including driver’s licenses and passports. Discord is specifying in individual notification emails whether a user’s ID was potentially compromised. Full credit card numbers, CCV codes, passwords, and authentication data were not… The post Discord discloses breach: private info, details exposed  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Discord disclosed a security incident where an unauthorized party compromised one of its third-party customer service providers. Summary The incident highlights the growing security risks posed by third-party service providers, even for major platforms with strong internal safeguards. While Discord’s core systems remain unaffected, the exposure of user data—including contact details, limited billing information, and ID images—underscores how support-related vulnerabilities can still lead to serious privacy concerns and potential phishing threats. The hackers gained access to personal information from users who had contacted customer support or trust and safety teams. The breach did not directly compromise Discord’s systems, and no messages or activities were accessed beyond what users discussed with support agents. The company immediately revoked the compromised provider’s access to its ticketing system and launched an investigation with a computer forensics firm and law enforcement. Discord is notifying affected users via email and warning that official communications will not come via phone calls. Breach scope includes IDs, payment data, and support messages The unauthorized party targeted Discord’s third-party customer support services to access user data with the intention of extorting a financial ransom from the company. The compromised information includes names, Discord usernames, emails, contact details provided to customer support, and IP addresses. Limited billing information was also exposed, including payment type, the last four digits of credit cards, and purchase history for accounts associated with support tickets. Messages exchanged with customer service agents were accessible to the attackers, along with limited corporate data such as training materials and internal presentations. A small number of government-issued ID images from users who appealed age determinations may have been accessed, including driver’s licenses and passports. Discord is specifying in individual notification emails whether a user’s ID was potentially compromised. Full credit card numbers, CCV codes, passwords, and authentication data were not…

Discord discloses breach: private info, details exposed

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 02:06
COM
COM$0.005877-0.65%
Major
MAJOR$0.10084-2.32%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2005-7.94%
SPACE ID
ID$0.09453-4.16%

Discord disclosed a security incident where an unauthorized party compromised one of its third-party customer service providers.

Summary

  • The incident highlights the growing security risks posed by third-party service providers, even for major platforms with strong internal safeguards.
  • While Discord’s core systems remain unaffected, the exposure of user data—including contact details, limited billing information, and ID images—underscores how support-related vulnerabilities can still lead to serious privacy concerns and potential phishing threats.

The hackers gained access to personal information from users who had contacted customer support or trust and safety teams.

The breach did not directly compromise Discord’s systems, and no messages or activities were accessed beyond what users discussed with support agents.

The company immediately revoked the compromised provider’s access to its ticketing system and launched an investigation with a computer forensics firm and law enforcement.

Discord is notifying affected users via email and warning that official communications will not come via phone calls.

Breach scope includes IDs, payment data, and support messages

The unauthorized party targeted Discord’s third-party customer support services to access user data with the intention of extorting a financial ransom from the company.

The compromised information includes names, Discord usernames, emails, contact details provided to customer support, and IP addresses.

Limited billing information was also exposed, including payment type, the last four digits of credit cards, and purchase history for accounts associated with support tickets.

Messages exchanged with customer service agents were accessible to the attackers, along with limited corporate data such as training materials and internal presentations.

A small number of government-issued ID images from users who appealed age determinations may have been accessed, including driver’s licenses and passports. Discord is specifying in individual notification emails whether a user’s ID was potentially compromised.

Full credit card numbers, CCV codes, passwords, and authentication data were not involved in the breach.

Messages or activity on Discord beyond customer support interactions remained secure and were not accessed by the unauthorized party.

Discord notifies authorities

Discord has notified relevant data protection authorities and proactively engaged with law enforcement to investigate the attack.

The company is reviewing its threat detection systems and security controls for third-party support providers to prevent similar incidents.

The platform plans to continue frequent audits of third-party systems to verify they meet security and privacy standards.

The company recommends impacted users remain alert for suspicious messages or communications that could represent phishing attempts exploiting the compromised information.

Users should verify that any Discord communications come from official channels and avoid clicking links in unexpected messages.

Source: https://crypto.news/discord-discloses-breach-private-info-details-exposed/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,327.40
$101,327.40$101,327.40

-0.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,404.16
$3,404.16$3,404.16

-0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.00
$152.00$152.00

-2.38%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3328
$2.3328$2.3328

-1.49%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11213
$0.11213$0.11213

+4.78%