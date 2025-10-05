แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Digital Asset Hacks Fall 37% as Million-Dollar Attacks Hit Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Oct 03, 2025 15:52 Cryptocurrency hack losses dropped 37% in Q3 2025, but September saw a record number of million-dollar attacks. Hackers shift focus from code flaws to wallet and operational vulnerabilities, posing evolving threats to digital asset platforms. The cryptocurrency industry experienced a dramatic paradox in the third quarter of 2025: while overall hack losses plummeted by 37%, September became the most dangerous month on record for high-value cyber attacks, exposing critical vulnerabilities that continue to plague digital asset platforms. Sharp Decline Masks Growing Sophistication Total losses from cryptocurrency hacks and exploits dropped to $509 million in Q3, down significantly from $803 million in the previous quarter, according to blockchain security firm CertiK. The decline represents an even more striking 70% reduction compared to the first quarter’s staggering $1.7 billion in stolen funds. However, this encouraging trend masks a troubling reality: hackers are becoming more strategic and focused in their approach. September alone recorded 16 separate attacks exceeding $1 million each, setting a new monthly record that surpassed the previous high of 14 incidents recorded in March 2024. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how cybercriminals approach cryptocurrency theft,” said Dr. Marcus Chen, Director of Cybersecurity Research at Digital Asset Defense Institute. “Rather than attempting massive, high-profile heists that draw significant attention, attackers are executing more precise, mid-range operations that fly under the radar while still generating substantial returns.” Centralized Exchanges Bear the Brunt The data reveals that centralized exchanges suffered the heaviest losses during the quarter, with hackers successfully stealing $182 million from these platforms. The concentration of attacks on centralized infrastructure highlights the ongoing security challenges facing traditional crypto trading venues. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms ranked second in terms of losses, surrendering $86 million to various exploits.… The post Digital Asset Hacks Fall 37% as Million-Dollar Attacks Hit Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Oct 03, 2025 15:52 Cryptocurrency hack losses dropped 37% in Q3 2025, but September saw a record number of million-dollar attacks. Hackers shift focus from code flaws to wallet and operational vulnerabilities, posing evolving threats to digital asset platforms. The cryptocurrency industry experienced a dramatic paradox in the third quarter of 2025: while overall hack losses plummeted by 37%, September became the most dangerous month on record for high-value cyber attacks, exposing critical vulnerabilities that continue to plague digital asset platforms. Sharp Decline Masks Growing Sophistication Total losses from cryptocurrency hacks and exploits dropped to $509 million in Q3, down significantly from $803 million in the previous quarter, according to blockchain security firm CertiK. The decline represents an even more striking 70% reduction compared to the first quarter’s staggering $1.7 billion in stolen funds. However, this encouraging trend masks a troubling reality: hackers are becoming more strategic and focused in their approach. September alone recorded 16 separate attacks exceeding $1 million each, setting a new monthly record that surpassed the previous high of 14 incidents recorded in March 2024. “We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how cybercriminals approach cryptocurrency theft,” said Dr. Marcus Chen, Director of Cybersecurity Research at Digital Asset Defense Institute. “Rather than attempting massive, high-profile heists that draw significant attention, attackers are executing more precise, mid-range operations that fly under the radar while still generating substantial returns.” Centralized Exchanges Bear the Brunt The data reveals that centralized exchanges suffered the heaviest losses during the quarter, with hackers successfully stealing $182 million from these platforms. The concentration of attacks on centralized infrastructure highlights the ongoing security challenges facing traditional crypto trading venues. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms ranked second in terms of losses, surrendering $86 million to various exploits.…

Digital Asset Hacks Fall 37% as Million-Dollar Attacks Hit Peak

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 01:54
COM
COM$0.005874-0.92%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.05789-2.96%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01912-1.13%
CyberConnect
CYBER$0.9148-5.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00394-3.85%


Rongchai Wang
Oct 03, 2025 15:52

Cryptocurrency hack losses dropped 37% in Q3 2025, but September saw a record number of million-dollar attacks. Hackers shift focus from code flaws to wallet and operational vulnerabilities, posing evolving threats to digital asset platforms.





The cryptocurrency industry experienced a dramatic paradox in the third quarter of 2025: while overall hack losses plummeted by 37%, September became the most dangerous month on record for high-value cyber attacks, exposing critical vulnerabilities that continue to plague digital asset platforms.

Sharp Decline Masks Growing Sophistication

Total losses from cryptocurrency hacks and exploits dropped to $509 million in Q3, down significantly from $803 million in the previous quarter, according to blockchain security firm CertiK. The decline represents an even more striking 70% reduction compared to the first quarter’s staggering $1.7 billion in stolen funds.

However, this encouraging trend masks a troubling reality: hackers are becoming more strategic and focused in their approach. September alone recorded 16 separate attacks exceeding $1 million each, setting a new monthly record that surpassed the previous high of 14 incidents recorded in March 2024.

“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift in how cybercriminals approach cryptocurrency theft,” said Dr. Marcus Chen, Director of Cybersecurity Research at Digital Asset Defense Institute. “Rather than attempting massive, high-profile heists that draw significant attention, attackers are executing more precise, mid-range operations that fly under the radar while still generating substantial returns.”

Centralized Exchanges Bear the Brunt

The data reveals that centralized exchanges suffered the heaviest losses during the quarter, with hackers successfully stealing $182 million from these platforms. The concentration of attacks on centralized infrastructure highlights the ongoing security challenges facing traditional crypto trading venues.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms ranked second in terms of losses, surrendering $86 million to various exploits. One notable incident involved the decentralized exchange GMX, where hackers initially stole $40 million before ultimately returning the funds in exchange for a $5 million bounty reward.

“Exchanges and DeFi projects continue to represent the most lucrative targets for attackers, particularly state-sponsored groups,” explained Sarah Rodriguez, Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst at CryptoSecure Solutions. “The combination of high-value assets and complex technical architectures creates opportunities that sophisticated adversaries are increasingly capable of exploiting.”

Tactical Evolution in Cyber Warfare

Perhaps the most significant development in Q3 was the dramatic shift in attack methodologies. Code vulnerability-related losses collapsed from $272 million in Q2 to just $78 million in Q3, suggesting that smart contract security measures have substantially improved across the industry.

Instead, hackers pivoted toward targeting wallet infrastructure and operational weaknesses. This tactical evolution represents a maturation of the threat landscape, with cybercriminals adapting to enhanced code security by focusing on human factors and operational vulnerabilities.

The absence of any single hack exceeding $100 million during the quarter further reinforces this trend toward more distributed, medium-scale operations. Analysts suggest this approach helps attackers avoid the intense scrutiny and recovery efforts that typically follow mega-heists.

State-Sponsored Threats Persist

North Korean cyber units maintained their position as the most significant threat to the cryptocurrency ecosystem, continuing a pattern of sophisticated attacks that have characterized their operations for several years. These state-sponsored groups have demonstrated particular expertise in targeting both centralized and decentralized platforms through advanced persistent threat campaigns.

The involvement of nation-state actors adds a geopolitical dimension to cryptocurrency security challenges, as these groups often possess resources and capabilities that far exceed those of typical cybercriminal organizations.

Market Implications and Forward Outlook

Despite the quarterly decline in total losses, the record number of million-dollar incidents in September suggests that the cryptocurrency industry cannot afford complacency regarding security measures. The year-to-date average of approximately six million-dollar hacks per month, while down from over eight per month in both 2023 and 2024, still represents a substantial ongoing threat.

Industry experts emphasize that the shift toward more targeted, medium-scale attacks may actually pose greater long-term risks than the previous era of headline-grabbing mega-heists. These smaller incidents often receive less media attention and regulatory scrutiny, potentially allowing successful attack patterns to be replicated more widely.

“The cryptocurrency industry is at a critical inflection point,” noted Rodriguez. “While we’ve made significant progress in securing smart contracts and core protocols, the evolution toward wallet-based and operational attacks requires a fundamental rethinking of our security strategies. The threat landscape is becoming more sophisticated, and our defenses must evolve accordingly.”

As the industry moves into the final quarter of 2025, security professionals are closely monitoring emerging attack vectors and working to develop comprehensive defense strategies that address both traditional code vulnerabilities and the evolving operational threats that have come to define the current threat environment.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/digital-asset-hacks-fall-37-as-million-dollar

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,125.66
$101,125.66$101,125.66

-1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,396.13
$3,396.13$3,396.13

-0.93%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.65
$151.65$151.65

-2.60%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3285
$2.3285$2.3285

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11227
$0.11227$0.11227

+4.91%