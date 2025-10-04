Deutsche Bank Pioneers Euro-Denominated Cross-Border Payment On Partior Blockchain

The move marks a key operational milestone for Deutsche Bank’s institutional cash management and cross-border payment solutions.



Deutsche Bank announced the successful completion of its first euro-denominated cross-border payment on the Partior blockchain platform on October 3, 2025. This live transaction was executed in collaboration with DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest bank, with Deutsche Bank acting as the settlement bank and DBS as the beneficiary bank.



The Partior platform, which is backed by a consortium of global banking giants including DBS, J.P. Morgan, and Standard Chartered, is designed to enable real-time, secure, and scalable settlement of payments.



The interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment



A critical success factor of the operation was demonstrating the interoperability between the blockchain network and traditional payment rails. This proof of concept is vital for the institutional adoption of blockchain, as it allows banks to transition seamlessly while maintaining connections with legacy systems.



The platform’s ability to facilitate real-time settlement provides advantages, including reduced payment failure risks and real-time confirmation of transactions, which are crucial for optimizing liquidity management across the global banking industry.



Deutsche Bank’s Head of Product Management for Institutional Cash Management, Ciaran Byrne, emphasized the bank’s “multi-rail strategy,” which envisions a future where intelligent and negotiated routing utilizes various channels—be it SWIFT, stablecoins, or blockchain-based solutions—to maximize value for clients. He added:



“We are constantly exploring ways of improving and future-proofing our operating model to ensure maximum benefit for our clients.”





This strategic adoption by a major European financial institution confirms that blockchain is rapidly evolving from a niche technology to an integral component of the global financial infrastructure, poised to redefine how value moves across international borders by enabling 24/7, always-on, and real-time treasury management for their customers.