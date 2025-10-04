Detroit Tigers Could Be Overwhelmed By Balanced Mariners Roster

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers in one of two American League Division playoff series.

The Mariners won the American League West with a record of 90-72. They gained home field advantage for the Division Series.

The Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game American League Wild Card series.

The series between the Mariners and Tigers could be interesting, but only for one reason.

Only one team has fabulous left-handed starter Tarik Skubal. That’s the Tigers.

The Tigers will try to ride the left arm of Skubal all the way to the American League Championship Series.

The Tigers have a distinct advantage of having Skubal, and his devastating 100 miles per hour fastball-changeup combination to keep the Mariners hitters off balance.

But will Skubal be enough to defeat the Mariners?

This old scout feels the Mariners could have a relatively easy time with Detroit, once they get past Skubal.

Against solid Cleveland pitching, the Tigers offense really didn’t come alive until Game 3, when one big 7th inning rally spelled the difference in the decisive game three.

The Mariners are a complete baseball team.

The Mariners can pitch, they can hit, they can hit with power, and they can play acceptable defense.

The Mariners feature potential American League Most Valuable Player, Cal Raleigh behind the plate.

Raleigh, a switch-hitter, hit 60 home runs in the regular season. As a catcher.

The Mariners also feature Julio Rodrigues (32 homers) Randy Arozarena (27 homers) Jorge Polanco (26 homers) and Eugenio Suarez, who hit 31 homers for the season, with 13 of them coming with the Mariners, after he was traded to Seattle by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Not to mention that first baseman Josh Naylor hit 20 homers for the season, with nine of them coming after he was also traded to the Mariners by the Dbacks.

And oh by the way, Naylor stole 19 bases this season.

So yes, the Mariners can flat out hit. And hit for power.

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 13: Bryan Woo #22 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, September 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Nik Pennington/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images

According to fangraphs.com , It is more than likely the Tigers will face the following three starters in their division series:

1- Luis Castillo-RHP, age 32

32 starts, 11-8 record, 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 168 innings pitched

2- George Kirby-RHP, age 27

23 starts, 10-8 record, 4.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 126 innings

3- Bryan Woo-RHP-age 25

30 starts, 15-7 record, 2.94 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 186.2 innings pitched

Woo is the clear “ace” of the outstanding Mariners rotation. But…

It should be noted that Woo missed his final start of the season due to inflammation in his pectoral muscle. He is still projected to pitch in the Division Series.

If Woo can’t go, or if the Mariners choose to alter their rotation in any way, they have right-handers Logan Gilbert, and Bryce Miller available to start.

The Tigers may choose from among one of the three pitchers below to start Game 1 on October 4.

Keider Montero-RHP-age 25

Montero has served as a spot starter during the season

Troy Melton-RHP-age 24

Melton has been a quality reliever for Detroit, and could get the Game 1 nod

Tyler Holton-LHP-age 24

Holton has started bullpen games in the past. But he is very valuable coming in during tough situations during the game.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 30: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers speaks to the media after Game One of the American League Wild Card Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images

After Game 1, the Tigers will have Skubal (28) right-hander Casey Mize (28), and right hander Jack Flaherty (30) ready to go.

For this old scout, the Tigers rotation can’t match up against the very solid, and powerful Mariners lineup.

In an already challenging park in which to hit home runs, T-Mobile Park in Seattle has a retractable roof. In the colder fall days, the closed roof may further hamper home runs in the series. However, Mariners hitters are adept at hitting the wide gaps for long doubles.

When the series shifts to Comerica Park in Detroit, all games will be played without the benefit of a roof. It could be cold, damp, and windy.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 02: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammates in the locker room after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Tigers do have some outstanding power in the left-handed bats of outfielders Kerry Carpenter, and Riley Greene. Both are more challenged by left-handed pitching. However, the Mariners starters will be right-handed, negating the advantage against Carpenter and Greene.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres, and shortstop Javier Baez are experienced hitters, and they could give the Mariners pitchers problems.

Given the potential offensive output of the Mariners hitters, and the quality pitching the Tigers will face, this writer believes the Mariners will move on to play the winner of the Yankees-Blue Jays series for the American League Championship.