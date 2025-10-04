แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Detroit Tigers Could Be Overwhelmed By Balanced Mariners Roster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers in one of two American League Division playoff series. The Mariners won the American League West with a record of 90-72. They gained home field advantage for the Division Series. The Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game American League Wild Card series. The series between the Mariners and Tigers could be interesting, but only for one reason. Only one team has fabulous left-handed starter Tarik Skubal. That’s the Tigers. The Tigers will try to ride the left arm of Skubal all the way to the American League Championship Series. The Tigers have a distinct advantage of having Skubal, and his devastating 100 miles per hour fastball-changeup combination to keep the Mariners hitters off balance. But will Skubal be enough to defeat the Mariners? This old scout feels the Mariners could have a relatively easy time with Detroit, once they get past Skubal. Against solid Cleveland pitching, the Tigers offense really didn’t come alive until Game 3, when one big 7th inning rally spelled the difference in the decisive game three. The Mariners are a complete baseball team. The Mariners can pitch, they can hit, they can hit with power, and they can play acceptable defense. The Mariners feature potential American League Most Valuable Player, Cal Raleigh behind the plate. Raleigh, a switch-hitter, hit 60 home runs in the regular season. As a catcher. The Mariners also feature Julio Rodrigues (32… The post Detroit Tigers Could Be Overwhelmed By Balanced Mariners Roster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers in one of two American League Division playoff series. The Mariners won the American League West with a record of 90-72. They gained home field advantage for the Division Series. The Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game American League Wild Card series. The series between the Mariners and Tigers could be interesting, but only for one reason. Only one team has fabulous left-handed starter Tarik Skubal. That’s the Tigers. The Tigers will try to ride the left arm of Skubal all the way to the American League Championship Series. The Tigers have a distinct advantage of having Skubal, and his devastating 100 miles per hour fastball-changeup combination to keep the Mariners hitters off balance. But will Skubal be enough to defeat the Mariners? This old scout feels the Mariners could have a relatively easy time with Detroit, once they get past Skubal. Against solid Cleveland pitching, the Tigers offense really didn’t come alive until Game 3, when one big 7th inning rally spelled the difference in the decisive game three. The Mariners are a complete baseball team. The Mariners can pitch, they can hit, they can hit with power, and they can play acceptable defense. The Mariners feature potential American League Most Valuable Player, Cal Raleigh behind the plate. Raleigh, a switch-hitter, hit 60 home runs in the regular season. As a catcher. The Mariners also feature Julio Rodrigues (32…

Detroit Tigers Could Be Overwhelmed By Balanced Mariners Roster

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 03:13
COM
COM$0.005877-0.87%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.006396-13.85%
SQUID MEME
GAME$43.5559+0.29%
Threshold
T$0.01213-3.80%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003031-4.92%

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 28: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, September 28, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Joe Nicholson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers in one of two American League Division playoff series.

The Mariners won the American League West with a record of 90-72. They gained home field advantage for the Division Series.

The Mariners will face the Detroit Tigers, who defeated the Cleveland Guardians in their three-game American League Wild Card series.

The series between the Mariners and Tigers could be interesting, but only for one reason.

Only one team has fabulous left-handed starter Tarik Skubal. That’s the Tigers.

The Tigers will try to ride the left arm of Skubal all the way to the American League Championship Series.

The Tigers have a distinct advantage of having Skubal, and his devastating 100 miles per hour fastball-changeup combination to keep the Mariners hitters off balance.

But will Skubal be enough to defeat the Mariners?

This old scout feels the Mariners could have a relatively easy time with Detroit, once they get past Skubal.

Against solid Cleveland pitching, the Tigers offense really didn’t come alive until Game 3, when one big 7th inning rally spelled the difference in the decisive game three.

The Mariners are a complete baseball team.

The Mariners can pitch, they can hit, they can hit with power, and they can play acceptable defense.

The Mariners feature potential American League Most Valuable Player, Cal Raleigh behind the plate.

Raleigh, a switch-hitter, hit 60 home runs in the regular season. As a catcher.

The Mariners also feature Julio Rodrigues (32 homers) Randy Arozarena (27 homers) Jorge Polanco (26 homers) and Eugenio Suarez, who hit 31 homers for the season, with 13 of them coming with the Mariners, after he was traded to Seattle by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Not to mention that first baseman Josh Naylor hit 20 homers for the season, with nine of them coming after he was also traded to the Mariners by the Dbacks.

And oh by the way, Naylor stole 19 bases this season.

So yes, the Mariners can flat out hit. And hit for power.

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 13: Bryan Woo #22 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, September 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Nik Pennington/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

According to fangraphs.com, It is more than likely the Tigers will face the following three starters in their division series:

1- Luis Castillo-RHP, age 32

32 starts, 11-8 record, 3.54 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 168 innings pitched

2- George Kirby-RHP, age 27

23 starts, 10-8 record, 4.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 126 innings

3- Bryan Woo-RHP-age 25

30 starts, 15-7 record, 2.94 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 186.2 innings pitched

Woo is the clear “ace” of the outstanding Mariners rotation. But…

It should be noted that Woo missed his final start of the season due to inflammation in his pectoral muscle. He is still projected to pitch in the Division Series.

If Woo can’t go, or if the Mariners choose to alter their rotation in any way, they have right-handers Logan Gilbert, and Bryce Miller available to start.

The Tigers may choose from among one of the three pitchers below to start Game 1 on October 4.

Keider Montero-RHP-age 25

Montero has served as a spot starter during the season

Troy Melton-RHP-age 24

Melton has been a quality reliever for Detroit, and could get the Game 1 nod

Tyler Holton-LHP-age 24

Holton has started bullpen games in the past. But he is very valuable coming in during tough situations during the game.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 30: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers speaks to the media after Game One of the American League Wild Card Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

MLB Photos via Getty Images

After Game 1, the Tigers will have Skubal (28) right-hander Casey Mize (28), and right hander Jack Flaherty (30) ready to go.

For this old scout, the Tigers rotation can’t match up against the very solid, and powerful Mariners lineup.

In an already challenging park in which to hit home runs, T-Mobile Park in Seattle has a retractable roof. In the colder fall days, the closed roof may further hamper home runs in the series. However, Mariners hitters are adept at hitting the wide gaps for long doubles.

When the series shifts to Comerica Park in Detroit, all games will be played without the benefit of a roof. It could be cold, damp, and windy.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 02: Riley Greene #31 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammates in the locker room after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Tigers do have some outstanding power in the left-handed bats of outfielders Kerry Carpenter, and Riley Greene. Both are more challenged by left-handed pitching. However, the Mariners starters will be right-handed, negating the advantage against Carpenter and Greene.

Second baseman Gleyber Torres, and shortstop Javier Baez are experienced hitters, and they could give the Mariners pitchers problems.

Given the potential offensive output of the Mariners hitters, and the quality pitching the Tigers will face, this writer believes the Mariners will move on to play the winner of the Yankees-Blue Jays series for the American League Championship.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/berniepleskoff/2025/10/03/detroit-tigers-could-be-overwhelmed-by-balanced-mariners-roster/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,074.26
$101,074.26$101,074.26

-1.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,395.68
$3,395.68$3,395.68

-0.94%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$151.68
$151.68$151.68

-2.58%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3278
$2.3278$2.3278

-1.70%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11200
$0.11200$0.11200

+4.66%