แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post David Byrne Delivers An Electrifying Performance in N.Y.C. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025. credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment David Byrne’s recent appearance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday was more than just a rock show—it was also a multimedia presentation, an experimental theater piece, and a dance performance all rolled up into one entertaining and joyful experience. Accompanied by a cast of 12 instrumentalists and dancing singers, all dressed in bright blue outfits, the former Talking Heads frontman played a two-hour balanced set of favorites from his erstwhile band and cuts from his most recent solo album Who Is the Sky? What made this show (the second of four scheduled nights at the famed venue) so interesting and unusual was that Byrne and his players roamed the stage in choreographed moves without being encumbered by gear, wires, standing microphones and speakers. Surrounded by a mirror-like backdrop that showed elaborate video footage and 360-degree photography, the experience was a feast for the senses. David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025. credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment But even without the razzle-dazzle, the musical performances by Byrne and company were no short of electric, drawing from the musician’s 50-year career that spanned such styles as New Wave, post-punk, avant-garde and world music, featuring his quirky musings on society. The new songs from Who Is the Sky?, such as “Everybody Laughs,” “I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party” and “My Apartment Is My Friend.” fit in well with the Talking Heads material like “And She Was,” “Life During Wartime” and “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).” He also threw in an unlikely cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” (a nod to that band’s singer Hayley Williams, who guested on “What Is the Reason for It?” from the… The post David Byrne Delivers An Electrifying Performance in N.Y.C. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025. credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment David Byrne’s recent appearance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday was more than just a rock show—it was also a multimedia presentation, an experimental theater piece, and a dance performance all rolled up into one entertaining and joyful experience. Accompanied by a cast of 12 instrumentalists and dancing singers, all dressed in bright blue outfits, the former Talking Heads frontman played a two-hour balanced set of favorites from his erstwhile band and cuts from his most recent solo album Who Is the Sky? What made this show (the second of four scheduled nights at the famed venue) so interesting and unusual was that Byrne and his players roamed the stage in choreographed moves without being encumbered by gear, wires, standing microphones and speakers. Surrounded by a mirror-like backdrop that showed elaborate video footage and 360-degree photography, the experience was a feast for the senses. David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025. credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment But even without the razzle-dazzle, the musical performances by Byrne and company were no short of electric, drawing from the musician’s 50-year career that spanned such styles as New Wave, post-punk, avant-garde and world music, featuring his quirky musings on society. The new songs from Who Is the Sky?, such as “Everybody Laughs,” “I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party” and “My Apartment Is My Friend.” fit in well with the Talking Heads material like “And She Was,” “Life During Wartime” and “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).” He also threw in an unlikely cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” (a nod to that band’s singer Hayley Williams, who guested on “What Is the Reason for It?” from the…

David Byrne Delivers An Electrifying Performance in N.Y.C.

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:53
Chainbase
C$0.09454-2.49%
COM
COM$0.005876-1.06%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.6458-3.97%
Engines of Fury
FURY$0.00745-10.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003945-3.54%

David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025.

credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

David Byrne’s recent appearance at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Wednesday was more than just a rock show—it was also a multimedia presentation, an experimental theater piece, and a dance performance all rolled up into one entertaining and joyful experience.

Accompanied by a cast of 12 instrumentalists and dancing singers, all dressed in bright blue outfits, the former Talking Heads frontman played a two-hour balanced set of favorites from his erstwhile band and cuts from his most recent solo album Who Is the Sky? What made this show (the second of four scheduled nights at the famed venue) so interesting and unusual was that Byrne and his players roamed the stage in choreographed moves without being encumbered by gear, wires, standing microphones and speakers. Surrounded by a mirror-like backdrop that showed elaborate video footage and 360-degree photography, the experience was a feast for the senses.

David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025.

credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

But even without the razzle-dazzle, the musical performances by Byrne and company were no short of electric, drawing from the musician’s 50-year career that spanned such styles as New Wave, post-punk, avant-garde and world music, featuring his quirky musings on society. The new songs from Who Is the Sky?, such as “Everybody Laughs,” “I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party” and “My Apartment Is My Friend.” fit in well with the Talking Heads material like “And She Was,” “Life During Wartime” and “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).” He also threw in an unlikely cover of Paramore’s “Hard Times” (a nod to that band’s singer Hayley Williams, who guested on “What Is the Reason for It?” from the new album).

Byrne was in top form at this particular show (his distinct tenor sounds ageless), and so did his young and energetic ensemble for their musicianship and adroit choreography. By the end of the set, everybody in the orchestra section stood up for the trifecta of Heads’ classics: “Psycho Killer,” “Life During Wartime” and “Once in a Lifetime.” The encore consisted of “Everybody’s Coming to My House,” from Byrne’s 2018 album American Utopia, and the iconic Heads funk rocker “Burning Down the House.”

David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025.

credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

There were also sobering moments during the show, such as onscreen footage of contemporary New York City street scenes and news clips of ongoing protests throughout the country. During the performance of “T-Shirt,” slogans appeared that said such things as “Make America Gay Again,” “No Kings” and “Remove the Bars That Keep Us Apart.” At one point, speaking to the audience, Byrne paraphrased a quote from actor-playwright John Cameron Mitchell — “Love and kindness are the most punk thing you can do right now” — which generated cheers and applause.

A person would have to possess a heart of stone not to find something deeply resonant or moving from Byrne’s show, which might arguably be one of the most outstanding concert productions in recent memory.

David Byrne will return to Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 10 and 11 for the ‘Who Is the Sky?’ tour, which runs through Dec. 6 in the U.S.

David Byrne performing at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 30, 2025.

credit: Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment

Setlist:

Heaven

Everybody Laughs

And She Was

Strange Overtones

Houses in Motion

T-Shirt

(Nothing but) Flowers

This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)

What Is the Reason for It?

Like Humans Do

Don’t Be Like That

Independence Day

Slippery People

I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party

My Apartment Is My Friend

Hard Times

Psycho Killer

Life During Wartime

Once in a Lifetime

Encore:

Everybody’s Coming to My House

Burning Down the House

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidchiu/2025/10/04/david-byrne-and-band-deliver-an-electrifying-performance-at-radio-city/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,427.60
$101,427.60$101,427.60

-0.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,407.58
$3,407.58$3,407.58

-0.60%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.13
$152.13$152.13

-2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3334
$2.3334$2.3334

-1.46%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11192
$0.11192$0.11192

+4.58%