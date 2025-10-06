Data Freeze, Tariff Drama, and the Crypto Rebound

The US government shutdown has disrupted the release of key economic data, leaving investors navigating without their usual guideposts. Payroll figures are delayed, tariff uncertainty is rising, and analysts are resorting to alternative indicators to gauge economic health. Despite the chaos, risk assets are finding momentum — Bitcoin is closing in on $130,000 after a fresh all-time high, while gold is poised to hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time.
With the Fed widely expected to cut rates in October and December, investors are turning to private data and sentiment indicators to fill the information gap. For crypto, this uncertainty has turned into a tailwind as rate-cut bets strengthen.
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more