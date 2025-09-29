แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Amid recent market volatility, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have plummeted, weighing on investor sentiment.Amid recent market volatility, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have plummeted, weighing on investor sentiment.

Cryptocurrencies are plummeting across the board. Join Arc Miner to protect yourself from market declines and earn $10,000 daily

โดย: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/29 23:12
ARC
ARC$0.002119-3.28%
Major
MAJOR$0.10089-2.11%
Wink
LIKE$0.005339+0.79%

SPONSORED POST*

Amid recent market volatility, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have plummeted, weighing on investor sentiment. Faced with volatile prices and short-term risks, more and more people are seeking more stable ways to protect their assets.

Traditional cryptocurrency holdings are highly dependent on market trends, and a price correction often results in a significant loss of account value. However, the Arc Miner cloud mining platform offers an alternative: even in a market downturn, users can still earn a fixed daily return through hashrate contracts, without having to worry about short-term price fluctuations. For example, Bitcoin’s fluctuations don’t affect our platform, as profits are received in USD and converted to BTC daily.

About Us

Arc Miner is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing fast, secure, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions to 7 million users in over 100 countries. With cutting-edge technology and professional services, we have become a trusted leader in the global cloud mining industry.

The Advantage of Stable Returns

⦁Arc Miner’s contract mechanism eliminates the need for expensive mining machines or complex technical support. Simply select the appropriate contract on the platform and get started.

⦁Daily Settlement: Revenue is distributed daily, maintaining a stable cash flow.

⦁Flexible Contracts: Supports multiple currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL,USDT,BNB, and USDC, suitable for investors with different preferences.

⦁Security and Transparency: The platform uses SSL encryption, cold wallet storage, and leverages over 70 mining farms worldwide to ensure the security of funds and the authenticity of the computing power source.

How to Get Started?

1: Visit the Arc Miner official website to register an account and receive $15 in free mining rewards, with daily returns of $0.60.

2: Securely connect your digital wallet address for fast deposits and withdrawals.

3: Flexibly choose a mining contract that suits your budget and schedule.

Arc Miner mining contract options, for example:

⦁ [Trial Contract] Invest $100, 2-day term, principal + returns = $107.4. ⦁ [AnexMiner ET4] Invest $500, 6-day term, principal + profit = $540.5

⦁ [BitcoinMiner T21] Invest $2,500, 20-day term, principal + profit = $3,225

⦁ [SealMiner A2 Pro Air] Invest $5,000, 30-day term, principal + profit = $7,280

⦁ [AnexMiner ET5] Invest $10,000, 40-day term, principal + profit = $16,560

⦁ [AntMiner HK5] Invest $50,000, 45-day term, principal + profit = $94,100

Summary: Mining for a Sustainable Future

Arc Miner also incorporates green energy sources, including wind, hydro, and solar power, into its mining model, striving to achieve carbon neutrality. Users not only earn generous returns but also participate in a new financial model that promotes sustainable development.

During market downturns, simply holding onto cryptocurrencies is often extremely risky. However, with Arc Miner cloud mining, investors can maintain stable daily returns of up to $10,000 amidst market volatility. For those seeking stable passive income, Arc Miner is an effective option for protecting against the downside risks of the crypto market.

Visit the official website at https://arcminer.com to start your stable mining journey.

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,415.84
$101,415.84$101,415.84

-0.80%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,406.38
$3,406.38$3,406.38

-0.63%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.13
$152.13$152.13

-2.29%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3340
$2.3340$2.3340

-1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11214
$0.11214$0.11214

+4.79%