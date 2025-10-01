แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Crypto Treasury Firms Mirror Tech Bubble Risks as Market Cap Soars

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:22
Darius Baruo
Sep 29, 2025 15:46

Market Warning Signs Emerge as Crypto Treasury Sector Expands

The cryptocurrency industry faces a stark warning as treasury management firms, handling billions in digital assets, show alarming parallels to the dot-com bubble that burst in 2000. With combined assets under management reaching $897 billion, these specialized crypto custodians have grown 340% since 2023, triggering concerns among market analysts.

Rapid Growth Raises Red Flags

“We’re witnessing almost identical patterns to what we saw with internet infrastructure companies in 1999,” says Margaret Chen, Chief Market Strategist at Davidson Capital. “These crypto treasury firms are growing at an unsustainable pace, with valuations completely disconnected from fundamentals.”

The sector’s explosive growth has been fueled by institutional adoption, with 73% of Fortune 500 companies now holding digital assets through specialized treasury services. Market leader CoinVault Treasury Solutions saw its valuation surge to $42 billion this quarter, despite generating only $89 million in annual revenue.

Historical Parallels Draw Concern

The similarities to the dot-com era are striking. Like their internet predecessors, crypto treasury firms are attracting massive investment based on future potential rather than current performance. Average price-to-earnings ratios in the sector have reached 187:1, eerily similar to the 190:1 ratios seen among tech companies just before the 2000 crash.

“The market has lost sight of fundamental value,” warns Robert Blackwood, former SEC Commissioner and current blockchain policy advisor. “When companies are valued at 400 times their revenue based purely on speculation about future crypto adoption, we’re in dangerous territory.”

Risk Factors Mounting

Several key indicators suggest mounting systemic risk:

  • Treasury firms’ combined market capitalization now exceeds 12% of the total cryptocurrency market

  • Average customer acquisition costs have risen 278% year-over-year

  • Industry debt-to-equity ratios have doubled since 2024

  • 65% of revenue comes from speculative trading rather than core custody services

Regulatory Scrutiny Intensifies

The rapid expansion has caught regulators’ attention. The SEC has launched investigations into three major crypto treasury firms this quarter, focusing on liquidity requirements and risk management practices.

Small and mid-sized players are particularly vulnerable. Analysis shows that 40% of crypto treasury firms would face insolvency if digital asset prices dropped by 30% or more, potentially triggering a domino effect across the industry.

Industry Response and Outlook

Despite growing concerns, industry leaders maintain optimism. “The comparison to the dot-com era oversimplifies the fundamental value we provide,” argues Sarah Martinez, CEO of Digital Asset Custody Group. “Unlike the speculative companies of the 2000s, we’re building essential infrastructure for the future of finance.”

However, with interest rates remaining elevated and venture capital becoming more selective, the sector faces increasing pressure to demonstrate sustainable business models. Market observers predict a significant consolidation phase, with smaller players likely to fold or be acquired by established financial institutions.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/crypto-treasury-firms-mirror-tech-bubble-risks-as-0929

