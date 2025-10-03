Crypto Treasury Boom Sparks Bubble Talk, Says TON Strategy CEO

But Veronika Kapustina, who leads TON Strategy, believes the story isn’t one of collapse — rather, it’s the early stages of a lasting financial model.
At Token2049 in Singapore, Kapustina admitted that the current pace looks overheated. Investors rushed into these vehicles through the summer, treating them as a quick-profit trade. That kind of capital influx, she said, naturally “has bubble vibes.” Yet unlike speculative crazes of the past, DATs serve a practical function: creating a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain-based economies.
Kapustina argued that the cycle will evolve. Many new treasuries could fade as the hype cools, but the stronger players will consolidate and attract steadier, long-term investors. “It starts with euphoria, then consolidation, and eventually durable growth,” she suggested.
The model was first made famous by Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc., whose decision to accumulate Bitcoin put DATs on the map. Now, however, the approach has spread well beyond BTC. Companies have begun establishing treasuries built around Ethereum, Solana, and even Toncoin, demonstrating broader confidence in the framework.
Kapustina sees potential for DATs to expand far beyond simply holding tokens. She envisions a path toward banking services, M&A activity, infrastructure building, and cross-chain financial tools, which would give these treasuries a central role in the digital economy.
The numbers show just how much capital has already been deployed. Corporations collectively hold over 1.3 million Bitcoin, equal to about 6.6% of the supply and valued near $158 billion. On the Ethereum side, DATs control roughly 5.5 million ETH worth around $24 billion, according to industry trackers. Despite prices sitting close to record highs, accumulation hasn’t slowed.
For Kapustina, the lasting value of treasuries won’t be measured solely in assets under management. Their real strength will come from the stability and utility they provide to blockchain networks themselves. “Treasuries aren’t just stockpiles of tokens,” she emphasized. “They can strengthen ecosystems and anchor the next phase of financial innovation.”
Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle. Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more