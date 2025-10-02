แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Crypto Taxes and IRS Struggles Take Center Stage in Senate Hearing

โดย: Blockonomi
2025/10/02 05:25
TLDR

  • The U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing focused on the challenges of regulating crypto taxes for both businesses and the IRS.
  • Lawrence Zlatkin from Coinbase expressed concerns that the IRS is unprepared to handle the vast amount of data from crypto transactions.
  • Senate Chairman Mike Crapo highlighted the lack of clear tax rules for various crypto activities, leaving taxpayers with uncertainty.
  • The crypto industry is calling for tax relief measures such as excluding small transactions from taxation and exempting stablecoins.
  • The IRS issued new guidance that could potentially relieve crypto firms from certain tax burdens, though it remains tentative.

A recent Senate Finance Committee hearing on crypto taxes revealed ongoing challenges for both U.S. lawmakers and the IRS. At the hearing, experts and lawmakers discussed the complexities of regulating crypto assets for tax purposes. The debate centered on the challenges the IRS faces in handling the growing number of cryptocurrency transactions and the need for more straightforward tax guidelines.

IRS’s Preparedness for Crypto Taxes in Question

Lawrence Zlatkin, the Vice President of Tax at Coinbase, expressed concerns about the IRS’s ability to manage cryptocurrency taxes. He told U.S. senators that the agency is likely unprepared to handle the large volume of data that crypto exchanges will submit.

The IRS has recently established forms for crypto brokers; however, many issues related to crypto taxes remain unresolved.

Zlatkin emphasized that the IRS must account for the number of transactions in the crypto sector, which has millions of users. As new regulations emerge, lawmakers must focus on what the IRS can practically manage.

Senator Mike Crapo, the committee’s chairman, noted that the current tax code provides no straightforward answers for crypto transactions. He pointed out that the complexities of crypto taxes make it difficult to determine how to tax various activities, such as buying goods or donating to charity with crypto. The Senate hearing highlighted the lack of clear tax rules, which leaves taxpayers with many unanswered questions. One of the significant unresolved issues is whether to exempt small-scale cryptocurrency transactions from taxation under a de minimis rule. Senators also raised concerns about how stakeholder gains should be taxed before they are sold.

IRS Guidance Offers Potential Relief for Crypto

At the hearing, several leaders from the cryptocurrency industry advocated for specific tax relief measures. Among the industry’s chief requests was the exclusion of de minimis transactions from taxes. These transactions involve small cryptocurrency purchases that are not considered significant enough to require tax reporting.

Industry leaders also requested tax relief on stablecoins, which are pegged to the US dollar. They argued that stablecoins should be exempt from crypto taxes, as they do not fluctuate in value like other cryptocurrencies. Senator Cynthia Lummis introduced a bill in July that aims to address these concerns by setting a $300 de minimis threshold for crypto taxes.

While some lawmakers have expressed concerns that crypto taxes benefit the wealthy, the industry is pushing for more transparent and more manageable tax rules. The industry’s efforts are focused on making the tax burden more manageable for both crypto businesses and individual investors. However, the Senate’s response to these requests remains uncertain.

In July, new guidance from the IRS provided a glimpse of potential relief for crypto businesses. Prominent crypto companies, such as Michael Saylor’s Strategy and bitcoin mining firm MARA, hailed the new guidance. It suggested that companies may not be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains from their crypto holdings. Despite this, the guidance is tentative and has not yet been fully enacted.

The IRS’s new approach to crypto taxes could provide significant benefits to crypto firms, but much remains unclear. Industry leaders hope that future regulations will bring more certainty and consistency to the crypto sector.

The post Crypto Taxes and IRS Struggles Take Center Stage in Senate Hearing appeared first on Blockonomi.

