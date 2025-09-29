Crypto Markets Are Coiling Up: Why I’m Betting Big on the Coming Altcoin Explosion

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Introduction: The Calm Before the Crypto Storm

Crypto Markets Are Coiling Up

I’ve been trading crypto for years now. And I can tell you something with certainty. The market is playing games with us right now. Last week, we saw some serious selling pressure. Bitcoin dominance increased while altcoins declined.

Everyone started panicking, asking if altseason was dead. But here’s what most traders are missing completely.

This isn’t the end — it’s the setup for something massive. I’m going to show you exactly why this pullback is a gift. And how I’m positioning my portfolio right now.

The Weekly Picture: Red Candles Don’t Tell the Whole Story 📊

Yes, we had a red week. I’m not denying that. But zoom out on your charts for a second. We’re still holding…