Global crypto market cap reaches $4.2T as Bitcoin ($BTC) and altcoins rally extends, trading volume climbs along with DeFi and NFTs sales increase.Global crypto market cap reaches $4.2T as Bitcoin ($BTC) and altcoins rally extends, trading volume climbs along with DeFi and NFTs sales increase.

Crypto Market Cap Surpasses $4.2T as Bitcoin and Altcoins Rally Extends

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 22:10
markett main2

The crypto market is experiencing a consistent growth trajectory, as shown by the latest 24-hour statistics. In this respect, the crypto market capitalization has climbed by 1.59%, reaching the $4.2T mark. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume now stands at $211.78B, indicating an 8.65% increase. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has also surged to 59 points while leaning closer to the “Greed” zone.

Bitcoin Sees 2.29% Rise and Ethereum Jumps by 0.45%

Particularly, the top crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is currently trading at $122,816.27. This price level highlights a 2.29% spike over the past 24 hours. In addition to this, the market dominance of Bitcoin ($BTC) stands at 58.2%. Similarly, Ethereum ($ETH), is now changing hands at $4,507.96, displaying a 0.45% increase. At the same time, its market dominance is nearly 13.0%.

$GAIN, $XBTC, and $TRUMP Dominate Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, Griffin AI ($GAIN), XenBitcoin ($XBTC), and Crypto Trump ($TRUMP) are the top among the key crypto gainers of the day. Specifically, $GAIN has seen a staggering 4109.82% growth, touching $0.0008898. Subsequently, $XBTC accounts for $167.55 after a 22371.40% increase. Following that, pushed by a 2267.22% growth, $TRUMP now trades at $0.000116.

DeFi TVL Records 2.25%, Whereas NFT Sales Volume Drops by 41.20%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 2.25% rise, claiming the $167.087B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has also jumped by 1.40%, reaching the $44.971B spot. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, HipPoWSwap is the top performer in the DeFi sector, accounting for a stunning $14618444% increase over twenty-four hours.

Contrarily, the NFT sales volume has witnessed a notable plunge of 41.20%, reaching $23,324,024. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, Moonbirds, has gone through a 32.83% slump, reaching $3,423,628.

FLOKI Gains Sweden ETP Listing, Crypto Scammer Caught in Bangkok

Moving on, the crypto industry has reported several other notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, $FLOKI has become the initial token on BNB Chains to get an ETP listing within the European jurisdiction by going live on Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden.

Moreover, Palantir Technologies Inc., a popular AI and data analytics firm in the U.S., has denied the growing concerns regarding security flaws after a noteworthy 8% dip in the stock price. Furthermore, Pedro M., a Portuguese national who allegedly defrauded €500M ($586M) in a credit card and crypto scam, has been caught in Bangkok.

