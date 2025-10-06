แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Crypto Investors Call BlockchainFX the Best ICO Presale Since Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has quickly risen to the top of presale discussions, with comparisons to Ethereum’s early days. Investor attention is shifting toward projects that combine real utility with strong early incentives, and $BFX is fitting that trend perfectly. With daily rewards, buybacks, and a trading app that links crypto and traditional markets, the project is giving investors reasons to treat it as more than speculation. Many now see $BFX as the most exciting new entry of this bull market. The title of “best presale since Ethereum” sets a high bar. Yet $BFX seems to meet the challenge with clear features, a unique structure, and a presale that is already breaking through milestones. BlockchainFX Main Features and Key Benefits The idea behind BlockchainFX is simple. It offers one platform where users can trade both crypto and traditional assets. Someone could buy Ethereum, then jump straight into forex or ETFs, all without leaving the app. This variety makes it different from tokens that stick to one corner of the market. One of the biggest benefits for holders is the reward system. Half of all trading fees from the platform are returned to the community. These rewards are paid daily in both BFX and USDT, giving holders a steady mix of stability and upside. In addition, the project runs daily buybacks, with half of the purchased tokens burned to reduce supply. Over time, this structure supports price growth and rewards long-term holders. $BFX also comes with exclusive extras. Early buyers in the presale can qualify for special $BFX Visa Cards, from metal editions to premium 18k gold versions. These cards can be topped up with more than twenty cryptocurrencies, and they are accepted through Apple Pay and Google Pay. For many, this makes the token practical for real-world use as well as investment.… The post Crypto Investors Call BlockchainFX the Best ICO Presale Since Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has quickly risen to the top of presale discussions, with comparisons to Ethereum’s early days. Investor attention is shifting toward projects that combine real utility with strong early incentives, and $BFX is fitting that trend perfectly. With daily rewards, buybacks, and a trading app that links crypto and traditional markets, the project is giving investors reasons to treat it as more than speculation. Many now see $BFX as the most exciting new entry of this bull market. The title of “best presale since Ethereum” sets a high bar. Yet $BFX seems to meet the challenge with clear features, a unique structure, and a presale that is already breaking through milestones. BlockchainFX Main Features and Key Benefits The idea behind BlockchainFX is simple. It offers one platform where users can trade both crypto and traditional assets. Someone could buy Ethereum, then jump straight into forex or ETFs, all without leaving the app. This variety makes it different from tokens that stick to one corner of the market. One of the biggest benefits for holders is the reward system. Half of all trading fees from the platform are returned to the community. These rewards are paid daily in both BFX and USDT, giving holders a steady mix of stability and upside. In addition, the project runs daily buybacks, with half of the purchased tokens burned to reduce supply. Over time, this structure supports price growth and rewards long-term holders. $BFX also comes with exclusive extras. Early buyers in the presale can qualify for special $BFX Visa Cards, from metal editions to premium 18k gold versions. These cards can be topped up with more than twenty cryptocurrencies, and they are accepted through Apple Pay and Google Pay. For many, this makes the token practical for real-world use as well as investment.…

Crypto Investors Call BlockchainFX the Best ICO Presale Since Ethereum

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 01:31
COM
COM$0.005887-0.77%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RealLink
REAL$0.06401-3.87%
RWAX
APP$0.0009107+1.70%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.0006619+4.63%

BlockchainFX ($BFX) has quickly risen to the top of presale discussions, with comparisons to Ethereum’s early days. Investor attention is shifting toward projects that combine real utility with strong early incentives, and $BFX is fitting that trend perfectly.

With daily rewards, buybacks, and a trading app that links crypto and traditional markets, the project is giving investors reasons to treat it as more than speculation. Many now see $BFX as the most exciting new entry of this bull market.

The title of “best presale since Ethereum” sets a high bar. Yet $BFX seems to meet the challenge with clear features, a unique structure, and a presale that is already breaking through milestones.

BlockchainFX Main Features and Key Benefits

The idea behind BlockchainFX is simple. It offers one platform where users can trade both crypto and traditional assets. Someone could buy Ethereum, then jump straight into forex or ETFs, all without leaving the app. This variety makes it different from tokens that stick to one corner of the market.

One of the biggest benefits for holders is the reward system. Half of all trading fees from the platform are returned to the community. These rewards are paid daily in both BFX and USDT, giving holders a steady mix of stability and upside.

In addition, the project runs daily buybacks, with half of the purchased tokens burned to reduce supply. Over time, this structure supports price growth and rewards long-term holders.

$BFX also comes with exclusive extras. Early buyers in the presale can qualify for special $BFX Visa Cards, from metal editions to premium 18k gold versions. These cards can be topped up with more than twenty cryptocurrencies, and they are accepted through Apple Pay and Google Pay. For many, this makes the token practical for real-world use as well as investment.

The Features That Make BFX Stand Out

What sets BlockchainFX apart from other presale projects is the mix of real utility and strong incentives. Many ICOs launch with little more than promises. $BFX, however, is tied to an actual trading platform with clear functionality. By offering access to both digital assets and traditional finance, it positions itself as one of the few tokens that serve both traders and long-term investors.

Another interesting feature is the profit-sharing model. Instead of profits staying only with the company, a large share flows back to the community through rewards. This creates a cycle where active trading on the platform directly benefits token holders. Add to this the buyback and burn process, and the design supports both daily income and long-term scarcity.

Safety was not an afterthought for BlockchainFX. It has been reviewed by major blockchain security companies such as CertiK and SolidProof. The team also cleared KYC checks, giving backers more peace of mind about where the project is heading.

Together, these selling points create a token that offers more than speculation. It has real products, planned adoption, and tokenomics that reward early entry.

Use the EXTRA30 bonus code and you’ll get an additional 30% of $BFX tokens on top of your purchase. It’s a limited-time reward for early supporters, ensuring they receive extra value while securing their position in the BlockchainFX presale.

The Presale That Doubles Before Launch

The presale has already proven to be a major success. Funds raised have passed the $8.5 million mark. Tokens are currently priced at $0.026, with a listing target of $0.05 once the coin hits exchanges. This gives early buyers a simple doubling of value before the token even launches.

Presale participants also receive extras that go beyond the token price. Early investors can earn daily staking payouts, receive trading credits worth thousands of dollars, and claim exclusive NFTs tied to founder tiers. These perks are only available during the presale, which creates strong motivation to enter before it closes.

Visit BlockchainFX Presale

Early Momentum Points to Big Potential Ahead

Momentum is already clear. BlockchainFX has passed major funding milestones, and the community is expanding quickly. The presale offers low prices, daily rewards, and extras that reward early supporters. Together, these factors point to a project that is building strong foundations ahead of its launch.

The future growth of $BFX will be linked to the success of its trading platform. If adoption continues as planned, daily buybacks, token burns, and rewards could create strong upward pressure once the token goes live. In a market cycle where investors are looking for both utility and high growth potential, this setup gives $BFX an advantage.

Joining the presale is simple. Investors need a crypto wallet such as MetaMask, TrustWallet, or Coinbase Wallet. After connecting the wallet to the official website, they can select a payment method, including ETH, BTC, BNB, SOL, USDT, or card payments.

Once the purchase is confirmed, the tokens appear in the user’s dashboard along with staking rewards and any extra bonuses. Tokens can be claimed once the presale ends and the project begins trading.

JOIN THE BLOCKCHAINFX ($BFX) PRESALE NOW

Website | (X) Twitter | Telegram

Source: https://finbold.com/crypto-investors-call-blockchainfx-the-best-ico-presale-since-ethereum/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,534.29
$101,534.29$101,534.29

-0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,417.62
$3,417.62$3,417.62

-0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.75
$152.75$152.75

-1.90%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3385
$2.3385$2.3385

-1.24%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11303
$0.11303$0.11303

+5.62%