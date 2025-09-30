แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. have announced a collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem.Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. have announced a collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem.

Crypto.com and Sharps Technology: New Alliance for Solana Treasury Management and Liquidity Growth

โดย: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/30 22:24
A strategic partnership for the Solana ecosystem

Crypto.com and Sharps Technology, Inc. (STSS) have announced a significant collaboration aimed at strengthening the growth of the Solana ecosystem through advanced digital treasury management and enhanced onchain liquidity.

The agreement includes the implementation of Crypto.com’s institutional custody services and OTC trading to manage a treasury of over 2 million SOL, valued at more than 400 million dollars, held by STSS.

This initiative represents a significant step towards the integration between traditional finance and open blockchain infrastructures, with the aim of expanding institutional access and promoting the development of native projects on the Solana network.

Advanced Treasury Management: Security and Yield

STSS, with assets of over 2 million SOL – a figure exceeding 400 million dollars, given the value of SOL above 200 dollars – will rely on Crypto.com’s custody infrastructure to ensure maximum security in managing its digital assets.

Crypto.com’s OTC desk, known for its deep liquidity and execution capability, will allow STSS to efficiently manage its holdings and invest capital in native Solana projects.

The goal is twofold: on one hand, to generate returns through targeted investments; on the other, to expand onchain liquidity, a fundamental element for the growth and stability of the entire Solana ecosystem.

Integration of Selected Projects and Institutional Access

Crypto.com is also committed to integrating selected projects dedicated to Solana through qualified custodians, thereby expanding opportunities for institutional investors to access the network.

This approach aims to strengthen the trust of professional operators and promote the adoption of large-scale blockchain solutions.

Both companies emphasize how this collaboration represents a strategic alignment between the solidity of traditional finance and the innovation offered by Solana’s open infrastructure.

Crypto.com highlights its institutional tools for treasury management, while STSS confirms its intention to use its corporate treasury to support the development of the ecosystem and promote a responsible deployment of digital assets.

The context: the growing demand for digital assets as a safe haven

The partnership between Crypto.com and Sharps Technology fits into a context of growing attention towards digital assets as tools for protection against economic instability and public debt.

In the United States, concerns about fiscal policy and national debt – which has exceeded 37.6 trillion dollars, with an average share per household over 95,000 dollars – are fueling the narrative of cryptocurrencies as a safe haven.

Jim Cramer’s Opinions and the Cryptocurrency Debate

In this scenario, the statements of Jim Cramer, well-known host of Mad Money on CNBC, have had a significant impact.

Cramer recently urged his followers to “buy crypto,” emphasizing how cryptocurrencies can represent a form of insurance against the growing public debt.

Despite having had a fluctuating relationship with the sector in the past – between purchases, sales, and moments of skepticism – Cramer acknowledged the resilience of digital assets, stating that “you can’t kill it” and describing the recent rebound of cryptocurrencies as “a remarkable comeback.”

According to Cramer, bitcoin, ethereum, and some other cryptocurrencies deserve a place in investors’ portfolios, especially in a context of growing distrust towards the government’s fiscal management.

Although some critics point out the so-called “Inverse Cramer effect,” where assets supported by Cramer tend to decline, his endorsement reflects a broader debate on the ability of digital currencies to offer real protection against sovereign debt risks.

Solana, liquidity and innovation: future prospects

The management of the treasury of over 400 million dollars in SOL by STSS, entrusted to the infrastructure of Crypto.com, represents a prime example of how companies are adopting innovative strategies to enhance their digital assets and support the development of blockchain ecosystems.

Responsible Development and Ecosystem Growth

The approach of STSS, aimed at using the corporate treasury to finance native Solana projects and generate yield, fits into a vision of sustainable and responsible growth.

The collaboration with Crypto.com, thanks to institutional custody services and advanced execution capabilities, allows for maximizing security and efficiency in asset management, while simultaneously promoting the expansion of onchain liquidity.

Expansion of Institutional Access

The integration of selected projects through qualified custodians represents a further step towards expanding institutional access to the Solana network.

This element is crucial for attracting new capital and strengthening Solana’s position as one of the most dynamic and innovative blockchain ecosystems on the global scene.

Conclusions: A New Paradigm for Digital Asset Management

The partnership between Crypto.com and Sharps Technology marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital asset management and the promotion of onchain liquidity.

In an economic context characterized by uncertainty and a growing demand for alternative investment instruments, initiatives like this help consolidate the role of cryptocurrencies as strategic assets for capital protection and the growth of financial innovation.

Solana, thanks to the support of institutional operators and the adoption of advanced custody solutions, remains at the center of attention for investors and companies looking towards the future of digital finance.

