แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Crypto Allocation of up to 4% Ok in Higher Risk Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial services giant Morgan Stanley issued guidelines for crypto allocations in multi-asset portfolios, recommending a “conservative” approach in an October Global Investment Committee (GIC) report to investment advisors. Analysts at Morgan Stanley recommended up to a 4% allocation for cryptocurrencies in “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios, which are structured for higher risks and higher returns.  The analysts also recommended up to a 2% allocation for “Balanced Growth” portfolios featuring a more moderate risk profile. However, the report recommended a 0% allocation for portfolios oriented toward wealth preservation and income. The authors wrote: “While the emerging asset class has experienced outsized total returns and declining volatility over recent years, cryptocurrency could experience more elevated volatility and higher correlations with other asset classes in periods of macro and market stress.” Morgan Stanley GIC guidelines for maximum crypto allocations in investment portfolios. Source: Hunter Horsley Hunter Horsley, CEO of investment manager Bitwise, called the report “huge” news. “GIC guides 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in savings and wealth for clients. We’re entering the mainstream era,” he wrote. Morgan Stanley’s report reflects the growing institutional adoption and acceptance of crypto, particularly among large banks and financial services companies, which attracts more capital into the crypto markets and cements crypto’s legitimacy as an asset class. Related: E*Trade to add Bitcoin, Ether, Solana in Morgan Stanley’s crypto expansion Morgan Stanley report calls Bitcoin digital gold as BTC hits new all-time high Bitcoin (BTC), which the Morgan Stanley analysts view as a “scarce asset, akin to digital gold,” continues to gain institutional adoption as a treasury reserve asset and through investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The price of Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of over $125,000 on Saturday, as BTC exchange balances, the number of coins held by exchanges available for purchase, hit a six-year low, according… The post Crypto Allocation of up to 4% Ok in Higher Risk Portfolios appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial services giant Morgan Stanley issued guidelines for crypto allocations in multi-asset portfolios, recommending a “conservative” approach in an October Global Investment Committee (GIC) report to investment advisors. Analysts at Morgan Stanley recommended up to a 4% allocation for cryptocurrencies in “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios, which are structured for higher risks and higher returns.  The analysts also recommended up to a 2% allocation for “Balanced Growth” portfolios featuring a more moderate risk profile. However, the report recommended a 0% allocation for portfolios oriented toward wealth preservation and income. The authors wrote: “While the emerging asset class has experienced outsized total returns and declining volatility over recent years, cryptocurrency could experience more elevated volatility and higher correlations with other asset classes in periods of macro and market stress.” Morgan Stanley GIC guidelines for maximum crypto allocations in investment portfolios. Source: Hunter Horsley Hunter Horsley, CEO of investment manager Bitwise, called the report “huge” news. “GIC guides 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in savings and wealth for clients. We’re entering the mainstream era,” he wrote. Morgan Stanley’s report reflects the growing institutional adoption and acceptance of crypto, particularly among large banks and financial services companies, which attracts more capital into the crypto markets and cements crypto’s legitimacy as an asset class. Related: E*Trade to add Bitcoin, Ether, Solana in Morgan Stanley’s crypto expansion Morgan Stanley report calls Bitcoin digital gold as BTC hits new all-time high Bitcoin (BTC), which the Morgan Stanley analysts view as a “scarce asset, akin to digital gold,” continues to gain institutional adoption as a treasury reserve asset and through investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The price of Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of over $125,000 on Saturday, as BTC exchange balances, the number of coins held by exchanges available for purchase, hit a six-year low, according…

Crypto Allocation of up to 4% Ok in Higher Risk Portfolios

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:29
4
4$0.05309-11.54%
COM
COM$0.005873-1.14%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04509-1.33%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
ERA
ERA$0.2316-5.54%

Financial services giant Morgan Stanley issued guidelines for crypto allocations in multi-asset portfolios, recommending a “conservative” approach in an October Global Investment Committee (GIC) report to investment advisors.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley recommended up to a 4% allocation for cryptocurrencies in “Opportunistic Growth” portfolios, which are structured for higher risks and higher returns. 

The analysts also recommended up to a 2% allocation for “Balanced Growth” portfolios featuring a more moderate risk profile. However, the report recommended a 0% allocation for portfolios oriented toward wealth preservation and income. The authors wrote:

Morgan Stanley GIC guidelines for maximum crypto allocations in investment portfolios. Source: Hunter Horsley

Hunter Horsley, CEO of investment manager Bitwise, called the report “huge” news. “GIC guides 16,000 advisors managing $2 trillion in savings and wealth for clients. We’re entering the mainstream era,” he wrote.

Morgan Stanley’s report reflects the growing institutional adoption and acceptance of crypto, particularly among large banks and financial services companies, which attracts more capital into the crypto markets and cements crypto’s legitimacy as an asset class.

Related: E*Trade to add Bitcoin, Ether, Solana in Morgan Stanley’s crypto expansion

Morgan Stanley report calls Bitcoin digital gold as BTC hits new all-time high

Bitcoin (BTC), which the Morgan Stanley analysts view as a “scarce asset, akin to digital gold,” continues to gain institutional adoption as a treasury reserve asset and through investment vehicles like exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

The price of Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of over $125,000 on Saturday, as BTC exchange balances, the number of coins held by exchanges available for purchase, hit a six-year low, according to data from Glassnode.

Bitcoin surged to its new all-time high amid a government shutdown in the United States and a rise in the prices of safe-haven, store-of-value, and risk-on assets.

“There is a widespread rush into assets happening right now. As inflation rebounds and the labor market weakens,” investment analysts at The Kobeissi Letter wrote on Sunday.

Magazine: Metric signals $250K Bitcoin is ‘best case,’ SOL, HYPE tipped for gains: Trade Secrets

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/morgan-stanley-recommends-conservative-crypto-allocation?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
แชร์
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

                                                                               Wormhole’s native token has had a tough time since launch, debuting at $1.66 before dropping significantly despite the general crypto market’s bull cycle.                     Wormhole, an interoperability protocol facilitating asset transfers between blockchains, announced updated tokenomics to its native Wormhole (W) token, including a token reserve and more yield for stakers. The changes could affect the protocol’s governance, as staked Wormhole tokens allocate voting power to delegates.According to a Wednesday announcement, three main changes are coming to the Wormhole token: a W reserve funded with protocol fees and revenue, a 4% base yield for staking with higher rewards for active ecosystem participants, and a change from bulk unlocks to biweekly unlocks.“The goal of Wormhole Contributors is to significantly expand the asset transfer and messaging volume that Wormhole facilitates over the next 1-2 years,” the protocol said. According to Wormhole, more tokens will be locked as adoption takes place and revenue filters back to the company.Read more
Wormhole
W$0.06021-5.34%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00138895-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00395-3.70%
แชร์
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:41
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.498-5.27%
SIX
SIX$0.01636-0.18%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,538.90
$101,538.90$101,538.90

-0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,421.87
$3,421.87$3,421.87

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$152.85
$152.85$152.85

-1.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3384
$2.3384$2.3384

-1.25%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11351
$0.11351$0.11351

+6.07%