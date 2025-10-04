แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Cruz Halts Bipartisan Legislation to Shield Americans from Data Sales

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 23:12
Peter Zhang
Oct 03, 2025 09:12

Texas Republican cites law enforcement concerns as he single-handedly derails bipartisan effort to protect Americans from commercial data exploitation.





In a dramatic Senate floor confrontation that underscores the growing battle over digital privacy rights, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas emerged as the lone voice blocking sweeping bipartisan legislation designed to protect all Americans from having their personal information sold by commercial data brokers.

The Republican cryptocurrency advocate’s objection on Wednesday evening effectively killed two privacy bills that had garnered widespread support across party lines, including the comprehensive Protecting Americans from Doxing and Political Violence Act and a narrower measure targeting protections for federal officials and domestic violence survivors.

Privacy Push Gains Urgency After Lawmaker Attack

The legislative push gained momentum following the fatal 2025 home attack on former Minnesota Representative Melissa Hortman, with FBI investigators suspecting her assailant obtained her residential address through commercial data broker records. The incident highlighted the dangerous real-world consequences of the largely unregulated $200 billion data broker industry.

Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, the bills’ Democratic sponsor, had sought unanimous consent to extend existing privacy protections—currently limited to federal lawmakers and intelligence personnel—to every American citizen. The legislation would have prohibited data brokers from selling sensitive personal information including home addresses, phone numbers, and financial data to anyone with a credit card.

“Members of Congress should not receive special treatment,” Wyden declared during the Senate session. “Our constituents deserve protection from violence, stalking, and other criminal threats.”

Cruz Demands Law Enforcement Exemptions

Cruz’s objection centered on concerns that restricting law enforcement access to commercially available data could compromise public safety operations, particularly efforts to monitor convicted sexual offenders and protect children from predators.

“I’m interested in expanding the protection to as wide a universe as is feasible, as is practicable, but that answer is not yet worked out,” Cruz told fellow senators, proposing revised legislation with specific “law-enforcement carve-outs.”

The Texas senator’s stance reflects broader tensions within Republican circles over balancing individual privacy rights with national security considerations. Cruz, who has consistently opposed central bank digital currencies and government surveillance measures, now finds himself in the unusual position of defending law enforcement data access.

Industry Impact and Criminal Exploitation

Data brokers operate a sophisticated ecosystem that aggregates Americans’ location, financial, and personal information from smartphones, apps, and internet-connected devices. This commercially available information requires no warrant for government access, creating what privacy advocates describe as a massive surveillance loophole.

“The data broker industry has essentially created a parallel surveillance infrastructure that bypasses traditional warrant requirements,” said Sarah Martinez, a former FBI cybersecurity analyst now with the Digital Privacy Foundation. “Senator Cruz’s concerns about law enforcement capabilities, while understandable, ignore the fact that criminals are already exploiting these same data streams.”

The industry’s reach extends far beyond simple marketing applications. Recent investigations have revealed data brokers selling location information that can track individuals’ movements to within a few meters, financial records detailing spending patterns, and aggregated profiles that include everything from political affiliations to health conditions.

Cryptocurrency Community Watches Closely

Cruz’s position has drawn particular attention from the cryptocurrency community, where he maintains significant influence as a vocal Bitcoin advocate. The digital asset sector, built on principles of financial privacy and decentralization, has found itself caught between supporting individual privacy rights and maintaining regulatory clarity.

“There’s an inherent contradiction in Cruz’s approach,” observed Michael Thompson, blockchain policy director at the Crypto Innovation Council. “He champions financial privacy through Bitcoin while simultaneously blocking comprehensive data privacy protections for ordinary Americans.”

The senator’s cryptocurrency advocacy has included proposals for AI regulatory sandboxes and resistance to central bank digital currencies, positions that typically align with privacy-focused initiatives.

Legislative Path Forward Uncertain

With Cruz’s objection effectively stalling both bills, privacy advocates face an uphill battle to revive the legislation before the current congressional session ends. The unanimous consent process, while efficient for non-controversial measures, allows any single senator to block proceedings.

Wyden has indicated willingness to work with Cruz on compromise language that addresses law enforcement concerns while maintaining core privacy protections. However, industry sources suggest finding common ground may prove challenging given the fundamental philosophical differences over data access rights.

The blocked legislation would have positioned the United States alongside European Union privacy frameworks, potentially creating new compliance requirements for American data brokers currently operating with minimal oversight.

“The window for meaningful privacy legislation continues to narrow,” warned Jennifer Chang, a former Commerce Department official specializing in data policy. “Every day we delay action, millions more Americans have their personal information commoditized without their knowledge or consent.”

The privacy battle reflects broader tensions over digital rights in an increasingly connected economy, where personal data has become one of the most valuable commodities. As lawmakers grapple with these complex issues, the fundamental question remains: who controls Americans’ digital footprint in the 21st century?

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/cruz-halts-bipartisan-legislation-to-shield-americans-from-1003

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

