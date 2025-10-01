แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
COTI Launches COTI Earn Loyalty Platform with 12.5M Token Rewards

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 05:29
  • COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets.
  • The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides.

With great pride, COTI, the blockchain infrastructure layer that prioritizes privacy, announces the launch of COTI Earn, the COTI ecosystem’s official loyalty platform. With incentives totaling 12.5 million COTI tokens, Season 001: Genesis is now live.

COTI Earn converts every user interaction into Token Points (TPs), which are tokens that are created on-chain every day and sent to users’ wallets, in contrast to conventional airdrops that reward signups or other activities. All activities are lucrative, from trading and owning assets to recommending friends and interacting with others.

Highlights of the Features:

  • All Rewards Are Liquid:  TPs are on-chain, daily, and yours to keep.
  • Earn while you hold – Hold selected assets on COTI Network = earn daily rewards. The more you hold, the more you earn.
  • Seasonal Drops: New missions bring new rewards and fresh reasons to connect
  • Badges & Boosters: Unlock badges for being early and being active.
  • Leaderboards: Climb the ranks, beat your peers.
  • Built for everyone: From traders to referrers to day-one believers.
  • Every action = TPs = $COTI. Simple as that.

How It Operates:

Users link earn.coti.io to their wallet. They instantly start earning rewards if they own supported assets (wETH, wBTC, USDC-e on the COTI Network or COTI, gCOTI in the Treasury). They will get even more by doing extra tasks like trading on PriveX or Carbon DeFi, participating on social media, completing quizzes, and recommending others. Onboarding into the COTI ecosystem is made simple via a bridging experience using Hyperlane Nexus.

Why COTI Earn Matters

The last component required to scale blockchain for organizations and businesses is Web3’s underlying privacy architecture, which COTI provides. By default, the blockchain is transparent; all wallets, transactions, and positions are accessible. Delivering quick, scalable, and compliant confidentiality to the whole blockchain ecosystem is the goal of COTI. The privacy layer of COTI is operational and has been implemented on Ethereum and more than 70 chains. COTI allows on-chain private computing without sacrificing speed, cost, or composability thanks to a cryptographic innovation called Garbled Circuits.

Because of its capacity to provide programmable privacy at scale and across chains, COTI serves as a basis for financial infrastructure that protects privacy, including:

  • Private Payments & Stablecoins (Partners: Cardano, MyEtherWallet, MetaMask, IOG)
  • Confindential DeFi (Collaborators: Carbon DeFi, Bancor, and PriveX)
  • Tokenization & RWAs (Partners: Tokenized Asset Coalition, Plume)
  • Government and CBDCs (Collaborators: BoI and European Central Bank)

Embrace the Revolution in Loyalty If you think private, programmable finance has a bright future, COTI Earn is for you, regardless of whether you’re an early adopter, a new user, or an interested bystander. Get in touch right now at earn.coti.io/

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/coti-launches-coti-earn-loyalty-platform-with-12-5m-token-rewards/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

