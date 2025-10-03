แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Cosmos ATOM Tests Key Support at $4.10 Amid Bearish Technical Signals

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 08:33
Ted Hisokawa
Oct 01, 2025 07:11

ATOM trades at $4.10 with modest 0.74% gains as technical indicators signal continued bearish pressure below key moving averages at $4.35-$4.47 resistance zone.





Market Overview

Cosmos (ATOM) is currently trading at $4.10, posting a modest 0.74% gain over the past 24 hours despite broader bearish technical conditions. The token has maintained a tight trading range between $3.98 and $4.13, with volume reaching $5.1 million as traders navigate critical support levels. ATOM remains positioned below all major moving averages, indicating sustained selling pressure in the near term.

Technical Picture

The technical landscape for ATOM presents a challenging environment for bulls. The token trades 5.9% below its 20-day simple moving average at $4.35 and sits 8.3% under both the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $4.47. This positioning below key moving averages typically signals continued downward momentum in traditional technical analysis.

The Relative Strength Index stands at 38.5, placing ATOM in neutral territory but leaning toward oversold conditions. While this could suggest potential for a technical bounce, the MACD indicator tells a different story with a bearish signal and negative histogram reading of -0.0226, indicating weakening momentum and potential for further downside.

Volume patterns show moderate participation at current levels, suggesting traders are waiting for clearer directional signals before committing significant capital. The ATOM price action reflects broader uncertainty in the altcoin market as investors reassess risk appetite.

Critical Levels to Watch

Key resistance emerges at the $4.89 to $4.97 zone, representing previous support levels that now act as overhead supply. A break above this range would signal potential trend reversal, but current momentum suggests this remains unlikely in the immediate term.

On the downside, critical support lies at $3.94, which has been tested multiple times and represents a key psychological level for ATOM holders. A decisive break below this support could trigger accelerated selling toward the next major support zone.

The pivot point at $4.07 serves as immediate short-term support, sitting just below current ATOM/USDT pricing. This level will be crucial for determining whether the token can maintain its current consolidation pattern or faces renewed selling pressure.

Market Sentiment

Recent trading sessions have shown relatively muted activity in ATOM markets, with no significant news catalysts driving major price movements in the past week. This absence of fundamental drivers leaves technical factors as the primary influence on price action.

Trader positioning appears cautious, with many waiting for clearer signals before establishing new positions. The moderate volume suggests neither strong accumulation nor distribution is occurring at current levels, creating a wait-and-see atmosphere among market participants.

Trading Perspective

The current setup presents a challenging risk-reward scenario for traders. Bulls would need to see a decisive break above the $4.35 resistance level to invalidate the bearish technical picture, while bears might target the $3.94 support break for continuation of the downtrend.

Short-term traders might consider range-bound strategies between $3.94 support and $4.35 resistance, though position sizing should reflect the uncertain directional bias. Longer-term investors may view current levels as potential accumulation zones, but should prepare for possible further downside testing.

Risk management remains paramount given the bearish technical backdrop, with stop-losses below $3.94 for long positions and above $4.35 for short-term bearish plays.

Bottom Line

ATOM faces technical headwinds below key moving averages, requiring a break above $4.35 resistance to shift the near-term outlook from bearish to neutral.

For the latest ATOM price updates and Cosmos analysis, monitor key support and resistance levels mentioned above.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/20251001-cosmos-atom-tests-key-support-at-410-amid-bearish-technical

Sleepless AI
NEAR
Whiterock
