Companies weigh in as UK prepares to reverse crypto ETN ban

The UK will lift a ban on specific crypto exchange-traded products starting next week, but the regulator said its “framework would need to be updated” before considering ETFs.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is set to soon reverse a ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) for retail investors enacted in 2019.

According to an Aug. 1 notice, the UK watchdog will lift a ban on retail access to crypto ETNs starting on Wednesday, provided they are traded on an “FCA-approved, UK-based investment exchange.” Unlike exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are still banned in the UK for retail investors, ETNs represented debt securities tied to crypto and not backed by any underlying assets.

With the lifting of the ban looming, companies with operations in the UK have been weighing in on what the regulatory change could mean for retail investors. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management company, is reportedly looking into ways to offer its iShares Bitcoin exchange-traded product to prepare for retail trading on or after Oct. 8.

