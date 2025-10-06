CoinShares: Bitcoin's record high drove global crypto ETPs to record a record weekly net inflow of nearly $6 billion

PANews reported on October 6th that asset management company CoinShares released its weekly report, showing that global crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) saw nearly $6 billion in net inflows last week, a record high for a single week. This pushed assets under management (AUM) to a record high of $254 billion. This strong inflow was primarily driven by the surge in Bitcoin (BTC) prices to a new all-time high of $125,750. Digital asset products in the United States dominated, with net inflows reaching a record $5 billion. Bitcoin ETFs alone attracted $3.55 billion in net inflows, demonstrating the extreme optimism among institutions and market sentiment towards crypto assets.