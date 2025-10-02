แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Coinbase Funds New York Pilot Program Distributing $12K in USDC Aid

2025/10/02 03:37
TLDR

  • Coinbase funds a pilot offering $12K in USDC to 160 low-income young adults in New York.
  • 160 young adults in New York selected by lottery will receive $12K in USDC.
  • The program aims to study the use of stablecoins in distributing financial aid.
  • Coinbase’s funding supports testing cryptocurrency for modern welfare programs.

A new pilot program in New York is testing the use of digital assets for financial aid distribution. Funded by Coinbase and administered by the nonprofit GiveDirectly, the program will provide $12,000 in USDC stablecoins to 160 low-income young adults. This initiative aims to explore how cryptocurrency can streamline support and offer valuable insights into its role in modern financial assistance programs.

The Role of Coinbase in the Pilot Program

Coinbase, a major player in the cryptocurrency space, is funding the initiative as part of its broader efforts to increase access to digital assets in regulated environments. The company’s involvement in the project demonstrates its commitment to integrating cryptocurrency into institutional and community-focused financial systems.

With recent expansions in New York, Coinbase is testing the feasibility of stablecoins like USDC for social welfare programs. The program’s goal is to study how stablecoins could provide financial support more efficiently compared to traditional methods.

Stablecoins are digital currencies pegged to assets like the US dollar, designed to reduce the volatility typically associated with cryptocurrencies. This makes them an attractive option for distributing aid to vulnerable groups, ensuring that recipients don’t face drastic fluctuations in value.

Lottery-Based Selection of Participants

The 160 participants in the pilot program were selected through a lottery system. This method ensures that the distribution process is randomized and transparent. The recipients, all low-income young adults from New York, will receive $12,000 in USDC over the course of the program. Each participant will be able to use the funds as they see fit, without any restrictions or conditions placed on the usage.

This approach reflects a growing interest in unconditional cash transfers and the potential benefits they offer to individuals in need. By using stablecoins, the program also aims to provide a modern solution to financial aid that could be more easily accessible and faster to distribute than traditional methods.

Studying the Effects of Crypto-Based Aid

One of the key objectives of the pilot program is to examine how unconditional crypto support impacts the participants. While cryptocurrency has been used in various financial settings, its use in social welfare programs remains largely experimental. This pilot aims to gather data on how recipients manage the funds, whether the ease of access to digital currencies improves their financial stability, and whether it influences their spending behavior.

The program also seeks to explore the broader potential of integrating digital assets into public financial assistance efforts. By tracking the behavior and outcomes of the participants, researchers hope to learn whether digital currencies can offer a viable alternative to traditional financial aid systems.

The Growing Role of Stablecoins in Financial Programs

Stablecoins are becoming increasingly integrated into both institutional and community-based financial programs. Their ability to provide stable, digital currencies that are less susceptible to market volatility makes them attractive for use in programs aimed at low-income groups.

New York’s regulated environment provides a suitable setting for testing such programs, as it allows for close monitoring and evaluation while ensuring compliance with state regulations.

As Coinbase continues to expand its services in the state, the pilot program could set the stage for future initiatives that incorporate stablecoins into welfare systems. If successful, the program could pave the way for other regions to consider using digital currencies as a means of providing financial support to those in need.

