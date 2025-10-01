Coinbase Bitcoin-Backed Loans Surpass $1B as Borrowing Cap Set to Rise

TLDR

Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed loan program hits over $1 billion in originations.

The average loan size in Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed program is $54,000.

Coinbase will increase loan cap from $1M to $5M due to growing demand.

Bitcoin-backed loans cater to real estate, debt consolidation, and high costs.

Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed loan program has achieved a major milestone, surpassing $1 billion in originations since its launch earlier this year. This rapid growth underscores the increasing demand for cryptocurrency as a form of collateral. As a result, Coinbase is set to expand the borrowing limits for its loan service, offering higher loan amounts to meet the needs of wealthier clients. The move marks a significant step toward integrating digital assets with traditional lending practices.

Coinbase’s $1 Billion Loan Milestone

Coinbase recently announced that its Bitcoin-backed loan program has exceeded $1 billion in originations since its launch in January 2025. This rapid uptake highlights a growing interest among U.S. retail customers who want to leverage their Bitcoin holdings for cash without having to sell the asset.

According to Coinbase, the average loan size currently stands at $54,000. The loans are processed through the on-chain Morpho platform, which aims to provide secure and efficient lending for Bitcoin holders.

This success has prompted Coinbase to announce plans to increase the loan cap from $1 million to $5 million in the coming weeks. The expansion of the borrowing limit is driven by strong demand from clients who have large Bitcoin holdings and require higher loan amounts. A spokesperson from Coinbase indicated that this adjustment would allow the company to better meet the needs of wealthier clients and support larger loans for investment purposes.

Loan Applications and Use Cases

The Bitcoin-backed loan service is designed for individuals who want to access liquidity without selling their Bitcoin assets. Common uses for these loans include debt consolidation, covering unexpected expenses such as medical bills or taxes, investing in real estate, and financing high-cost purchases.

Customers can leverage their Bitcoin as collateral to secure the loan while still retaining ownership of their cryptocurrency. This mirrors traditional asset-backed lending practices like home equity loans, where individuals borrow against the value of their property.

As more users seek alternative ways to access cash, this trend is pushing the financial industry toward embracing crypto-backed lending. Coinbase has noted that the top use cases for these loans show the growing intersection of digital assets and traditional financial needs. As a result, the company is looking to enhance its offerings to cater to this evolving demand.

Growing Demand and Borrower Profiles

The demand for Bitcoin-backed loans has surged, prompting Coinbase to adjust its loan offering. A Coinbase spokesperson mentioned that some users have reached the current $1 million loan limit and are requesting higher loan amounts. By increasing the cap to $5 million, Coinbase aims to cater to clients with substantial Bitcoin holdings, who need access to larger sums of cash.

The growing interest in crypto-backed loans is also evident in the broader asset-based lending market. According to a recent report, this market is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2030. As traditional lending continues to expand, cryptocurrency is becoming an increasingly attractive asset for securing loans. Coinbase’s move to adjust the loan cap is in line with the broader shift towards integrating crypto into conventional financial systems.

Future of Crypto-Backed Lending

The rise of Bitcoin-backed loans represents a shift in how people view digital assets and their role in financial services. By offering an alternative to traditional lending mechanisms, Coinbase and other companies in the space are helping pave the way for crypto to become more deeply integrated into mainstream financial markets.

As demand continues to grow, it is likely that other exchanges and financial institutions will explore similar services, expanding the range of borrowing options available to individuals with crypto assets.

In the coming weeks, Coinbase will roll out the higher loan cap to meet customer demand. The company is also working closely with the Morpho platform to ensure smooth liquidity as it increases its loan offerings. This move reflects a significant step toward bridging the gap between traditional financial products and the emerging world of cryptocurrency.

