CME to launch 24/7 trading of crypto derivatives in early 2026

PANews reported on October 4th that according to the CME Group's official website, CME (CME Group) announced that its cryptocurrency futures and options will be available for 24/7 continuous trading on CME Globex starting in early 2026, with only a weekly two-hour weekend maintenance window, subject to regulatory review. Trading on Friday night through Sunday night during holidays or weekends will be on the next business day, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting postponed. CME stated that crypto derivatives set new records in 2025: on September 18th, notional open interest reached $39 billion; in August, the average daily open interest was 335,200 contracts, a year-on-year increase of 95%, with a notional of approximately $31.6 billion; in August, the average daily open interest was 411,000 contracts, a year-on-year increase of 230%, with a notional of approximately $14.9 billion; and there were over 1,010 large position holders.