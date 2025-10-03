แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the world's largest derivatives marketplace, announced on October 2, 2025, that it will offer round-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options starting in early 2026. The move marks a major shift in how regulated crypto markets operate.The Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the world's largest derivatives marketplace, announced on October 2, 2025, that it will offer round-the-clock trading for cryptocurrency futures and options starting in early 2026. The move marks a major shift in how regulated crypto markets operate.

CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026

โดย: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/03 06:45
CME Group to Launch 24/7 Crypto Trading in 2026

CME Group currently closes its crypto markets on weekends and holidays, unlike the broader cryptocurrency market which trades continuously. The new system will trade on the CME Globex platform with only a two-hour maintenance window each weekend.

Tim McCourt, CME’s Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products, explained the reasoning behind the expansion. “Client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” he said in the company’s press release.

Record Growth Drives Decision

CME’s crypto products hit multiple records in 2025, justifying the expansion to continuous trading. In August alone, the exchange processed an average of 411,000 contracts daily, representing a 230% increase from the previous year. This translated to $14.9 billion in trading value.

The third quarter of 2025 saw average daily volumes reach 340,000 contracts, worth approximately $14.1 billion. The exchange also recorded $39 billion in notional open interest on September 18, its highest level ever.

More institutional investors are participating than ever before. Over 1,010 large open interest holders were active across CME’s cryptocurrency products during the week of September 25, setting another record. This shows that major financial players are increasingly using regulated platforms to trade crypto derivatives.

CME now leads the market in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures by open interest. The exchange holds $16.8 billion in Bitcoin futures and $9.8 billion in Ethereum futures, making it the dominant player in regulated crypto derivatives.

The End of CME Gaps

Traders who follow Bitcoin closely know about “CME gaps” – price differences that appear when Bitcoin moves during the exchange’s weekend closures. When CME reopens on Sunday evening, there’s often a gap between Friday’s closing price and the new opening price.

The End of CME Gaps

Source: @CMEGroup

These gaps matter because Bitcoin tends to “fill” them eventually, meaning the price often returns to those levels. Studies show that at least 65% of CME gaps get filled over time, making them important reference points for traders.

With 24/7 trading, these gaps will largely disappear. This could change how Bitcoin prices move, as the gap-filling behavior has influenced trading strategies for years.

CEO Sees Broader Market Shift

CME Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy spoke at a joint SEC-CFTC meeting on September 29, where he predicted that 24/7 trading would become standard across financial markets. “I do believe that is the world that we’re going to live in and the market is going to demand it,” Duffy told regulators, calling crypto the “best way to get there.”

Other major exchange leaders agreed. Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeff Sprecher suggested markets should decide which products need continuous trading. Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman said her company is preparing for extended trading hours, though she noted the operational challenges involved.

Regulatory Review and Timing

The plan needs approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission before launching. This process faces a complication – the U.S. government shutdown that began October 1, 2025, has reduced CFTC operations to essential functions only.

During shutdowns, regulatory agencies operate with minimal staff, which can delay reviews and approvals. However, with the early 2026 target date, CME has time for the approval process once normal government operations resume.

Trades executed during holidays or weekends will carry the next business day’s date. Clearing, settlement, and reporting will also process on the following business day, maintaining consistency with existing financial infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

CME isn’t alone in expanding crypto trading access. Coinbase recently launched 24/7 futures trading for U.S. customers and purchased options trading marketplace Deribit for $2.9 billion. Other traditional exchanges are also moving into the space, with Cboe planning to launch continuous Bitcoin and Ethereum futures in November 2025.

CME has expanded its crypto offerings throughout 2025. The exchange launched XRP futures in May and Solana futures in March. Both products quickly gained traction with institutional investors. Solana futures reached $1 billion in open interest faster than either Bitcoin or Ethereum futures did when they first launched.

The exchange plans to add options trading for Solana and XRP futures on October 13, giving traders more tools to manage their crypto exposure.

What This Means for Traders

Continuous trading will allow institutional investors to respond to market events immediately, regardless of the time or day. Previously, major price movements during CME’s off-hours left traders unable to adjust their positions until markets reopened.

The change will also reduce reliance on offshore crypto exchanges that already operate 24/7 but with less regulatory oversight. CME’s regulated environment offers protections that unregulated platforms cannot match, making it attractive to institutions managing large amounts of capital.

Market infrastructure will need upgrades to support continuous operations. As DRW Holdings CEO Don Wilson noted at the September regulatory roundtable, “to have 24/7 markets you need 24/7 collateral movement.” This points to the technical challenges of keeping clearing and settlement systems running without interruption.

The Road Ahead

CME’s move to 24/7 crypto trading reflects how digital assets are reshaping traditional finance. What started as an experiment with Bitcoin futures in 2017 has grown into a multi-billion dollar market that now rivals established financial products.

The continuous trading model brings regulated crypto derivatives in line with the spot market’s always-on nature. This alignment could attract more institutional participation, as firms gain the ability to manage risk at any time without switching to less regulated platforms.

While regulatory approval and technical implementation remain, the direction is clear. Traditional finance is adapting to match crypto’s pace, and CME is leading that transformation.

