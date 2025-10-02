แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Chainlink has secured one of its most significant wins yet by bringing Deutsche Börse’s institutional market data onto blockchain rails. The German exchange operator, which oversees some of Europe’s largest trading venues, will now feed information from Eurex, Xetra, 360T, and Tradegate directly to decentralized networks. The collaboration allows financial data long confined to traditional platforms to circulate inside DeFi ecosystems, where it can power tokenized products, settlement mechanisms, and risk management tools. Instead of installing new infrastructure, Deutsche Börse can rely on Chainlink’s oracles to push data securely to multiple blockchains. The scale of the integration is substantial: Deutsche Börse processes over €1.3 trillion in trades annually and generates billions of real-time data points. Those streams will now be accessible to thousands of protocols already connected to Chainlink, potentially accelerating the growth of decentralized finance with the same feeds used by global banks. For Chainlink, the deal builds on a string of high-profile partnerships. SWIFT and UBS have previously worked with the oracle network to test tokenized asset settlement, and in the U.S., the Commerce Department is preparing to release official macroeconomic statistics such as GDP and inflation through Chainlink and other providers. By blending Europe’s most trusted market data with decentralized infrastructure, Deutsche Börse and Chainlink are laying the groundwork for a future where traditional finance and blockchain applications run on the same trusted information. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than… The post Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Chainlink has secured one of its most significant wins yet by bringing Deutsche Börse’s institutional market data onto blockchain rails. The German exchange operator, which oversees some of Europe’s largest trading venues, will now feed information from Eurex, Xetra, 360T, and Tradegate directly to decentralized networks. The collaboration allows financial data long confined to traditional platforms to circulate inside DeFi ecosystems, where it can power tokenized products, settlement mechanisms, and risk management tools. Instead of installing new infrastructure, Deutsche Börse can rely on Chainlink’s oracles to push data securely to multiple blockchains. The scale of the integration is substantial: Deutsche Börse processes over €1.3 trillion in trades annually and generates billions of real-time data points. Those streams will now be accessible to thousands of protocols already connected to Chainlink, potentially accelerating the growth of decentralized finance with the same feeds used by global banks. For Chainlink, the deal builds on a string of high-profile partnerships. SWIFT and UBS have previously worked with the oracle network to test tokenized asset settlement, and in the U.S., the Commerce Department is preparing to release official macroeconomic statistics such as GDP and inflation through Chainlink and other providers. By blending Europe’s most trusted market data with decentralized infrastructure, Deutsche Börse and Chainlink are laying the groundwork for a future where traditional finance and blockchain applications run on the same trusted information. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than…

Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:55
COM
COM$0.005875-1.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231-0.85%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000997+8.84%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0169+6.22%
1
1$0.01996-16.13%
Blockchain

Chainlink has secured one of its most significant wins yet by bringing Deutsche Börse’s institutional market data onto blockchain rails.

The German exchange operator, which oversees some of Europe’s largest trading venues, will now feed information from Eurex, Xetra, 360T, and Tradegate directly to decentralized networks.

The collaboration allows financial data long confined to traditional platforms to circulate inside DeFi ecosystems, where it can power tokenized products, settlement mechanisms, and risk management tools. Instead of installing new infrastructure, Deutsche Börse can rely on Chainlink’s oracles to push data securely to multiple blockchains.

The scale of the integration is substantial: Deutsche Börse processes over €1.3 trillion in trades annually and generates billions of real-time data points. Those streams will now be accessible to thousands of protocols already connected to Chainlink, potentially accelerating the growth of decentralized finance with the same feeds used by global banks.

For Chainlink, the deal builds on a string of high-profile partnerships. SWIFT and UBS have previously worked with the oracle network to test tokenized asset settlement, and in the U.S., the Commerce Department is preparing to release official macroeconomic statistics such as GDP and inflation through Chainlink and other providers.

By blending Europe’s most trusted market data with decentralized infrastructure, Deutsche Börse and Chainlink are laying the groundwork for a future where traditional finance and blockchain applications run on the same trusted information.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/chainlink-brings-deutsche-borse-market-data-on-chain/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare formed the x402 Foundation to spread use of the new payment protocol.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05776-5.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 18:35
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.503-5.79%
SIX
SIX$0.01637-0.12%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001481-3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.42-8.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.05779-5.12%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

Satoshi statue appears in Miami as fifth global tribute to Bitcoin

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,498.46
$101,498.46$101,498.46

-0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,421.31
$3,421.31$3,421.31

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.16
$153.16$153.16

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3452
$2.3452$2.3452

-0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11367
$0.11367$0.11367

+6.22%