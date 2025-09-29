แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
TLDR: Chainlink partnered with 24 major financial players to create a unified corporate actions solution across blockchains and TradFi. The collaboration aims to cut $58B in global costs by automating corporate action data validation and distribution. ISO 20022 messaging via Swift and CCIP integration ensures instant delivery of verified records to multiple systems. Phase 2 [...] The post Chainlink and 24 Finance Titans Bring $58B Corporate Actions Problem Onchain appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: Chainlink partnered with 24 major financial players to create a unified corporate actions solution across blockchains and TradFi. The collaboration aims to cut $58B in global costs by automating corporate action data validation and distribution. ISO 20022 messaging via Swift and CCIP integration ensures instant delivery of verified records to multiple systems. Phase 2 [...] The post Chainlink and 24 Finance Titans Bring $58B Corporate Actions Problem Onchain appeared first on Blockonomi.

Chainlink and 24 Finance Titans Bring $58B Corporate Actions Problem Onchain

โดย: Blockonomi
2025/09/29 22:43
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0002985-18.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.10157-2.09%
Octavia
VIA$0.0149+2.05%

TLDR:

  • Chainlink partnered with 24 major financial players to create a unified corporate actions solution across blockchains and TradFi.
  • The collaboration aims to cut $58B in global costs by automating corporate action data validation and distribution.
  • ISO 20022 messaging via Swift and CCIP integration ensures instant delivery of verified records to multiple systems.
  • Phase 2 achieved near 100% consensus accuracy across corporate action events, proving a production-ready solution.

Chainlink has brought some of the world’s largest financial players together to fix one of banking’s costliest headaches. The oracle platform revealed that it led a collaboration with 24 institutions to address corporate actions, a process costing $58 billion each year. 

The initiative uses blockchain, AI, and cross-chain connectivity to speed up how corporate event data moves through global finance. The solution now produces verified records and delivers them directly to systems in minutes instead of days.

According to Chainlink, this work could sharply cut settlement errors and operational risk for banks, asset managers, and custodians. The results follow the second phase of an industry initiative first launched with Swift, DTCC, and Euroclear. 

The project builds on early tests that showed large language models could extract and structure data from corporate event announcements. Now, the new system adds full-scale data attestation, cross-chain distribution, and ISO 20022-compliant messaging.

Chainlink, Swift, DTCC Join Forces to Automate Corporate Actions

The collaboration brought together Swift, DTCC, Euroclear, SIX, TMX, and other market infrastructures, as well as major banks like UBS, DBS Bank, and BNP Paribas. 

They tested how multiple AI models could verify corporate event details, with Chainlink’s runtime environment orchestrating the process. Once validated, the data was transformed into ISO 20022 messages and sent through Swift’s network for direct delivery.

Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) then distributed the verified records across DTCC’s AppChain and several public and private blockchains. This means the same data can now be accessed by custodians, asset managers, and onchain smart contracts simultaneously. 

New contributor and attestor roles were also created, allowing institutions to fill in missing data fields and cryptographically sign each record.

$58B Problem Gets an Onchain Fix

The corporate actions lifecycle has long been one of finance’s most fragmented processes. 

Data often moves through PDFs and press releases, passing multiple custodians and brokers before reaching investors. Each step risks delays and errors. Citi estimates more than 110,000 firm interactions take place per corporate action event, at an average cost of $34 million.

Phase 2 of this initiative showed near 100% data consensus across events and supported multilingual announcements, including Spanish and Chinese.

Chainlink stated that the next phase will expand coverage to complex actions like stock splits and include more jurisdictions. This could allow tokenized equities to reference the same trusted records across networks, enabling greater automation of post-trade workflows.

The results mark a major milestone in connecting traditional infrastructure with blockchain rails. For investors and institutions, faster reconciliations and fewer manual interventions could become the new normal.

The post Chainlink and 24 Finance Titans Bring $58B Corporate Actions Problem Onchain appeared first on Blockonomi.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare formed the x402 Foundation to spread use of the new payment protocol.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05776-5.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 18:35
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.503-5.79%
SIX
SIX$0.01637-0.12%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001481-3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.42-8.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.05779-5.12%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

Satoshi statue appears in Miami as fifth global tribute to Bitcoin

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,496.74
$101,496.74$101,496.74

-0.72%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,421.33
$3,421.33$3,421.33

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.16
$153.16$153.16

-1.63%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3456
$2.3456$2.3456

-0.95%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11400
$0.11400$0.11400

+6.53%